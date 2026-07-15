New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Since its founding as Broadreach Medical Research (BMR) in 2004, HarmonyRx has remained committed to transparency, clinical expertise and helping employers optimize pharmacy benefits.

With more than two decades of experience in pharmacy benefits, HarmonyRx has grown alongside a rapidly changing healthcare landscape. As pharmacy costs have increased and benefit models have become more complex, the organization has remained focused on delivering clarity, clinical integrity and measurable value to its clients.

"Since our founding as BMR in 2004, we've actively helped employers navigate and adapt to the ever-changing pharmacy benefits landscape," said Joseph N. Savasta, CEO of HarmonyRx. "That experience has shaped our approach today. We've built HarmonyRx to address the challenges we've seen firsthand, with a model centered on transparency, aligned incentives and clinical oversight."

HarmonyRx's approach reflects a shift away from traditional, rebate-driven pharmacy benefit models toward a more modern framework designed to improve outcomes and control costs. The organization combines clinical-first decision making, transparent pricing and proactive cost management strategies to help employers, advisors and members better navigate the complexities of pharmacy benefits.

Key elements of the HarmonyRx model include:

Transparent, pass-through pricing with aligned incentives

Hands-on clinical oversight to support appropriate utilization

Data-driven insights to identify cost-saving opportunities

A focus on long-term sustainability and improved member experience

While the company has evolved from its origins as BMR, its core mission remains consistent - delivering pharmacy benefits solutions that prioritize clarity, accountability and better health outcomes.

"Our history gives us perspective, but our focus is firmly on the future," Savasta added. "We are committed to continuing to innovate and deliver solutions that meet the needs of today's employers and the members they serve."





Joseph N. Savasta

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12100/304445_93f4025c845d6b5c_001full.jpg

About HarmonyRx

HarmonyRx is a transparent, clinically driven pharmacy benefits organization focused on delivering better outcomes and meaningful cost savings for employers, advisors and members. Founded in 2004 as Broadreach Medical Research (BMR), the organization brings more than 20 years of pharmacy benefits expertise to a modern model built on transparency, clinical integrity and aligned incentives.

For more information, visit www.harmonyrx.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304445

Source: HarmonyRx