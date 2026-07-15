Smith & Nephew Plc: Smith+Nephew introduces groundbreaking LYNX COBLATION Laryngeal Wand for ENT surgeons

Delivering versatility for airway procedures in a single, streamlined surgical solution

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces the commercial launch of its LYNX COBLATION Laryngeal Wand, a multi-purpose solution designed by laryngologists for laryngology.

Backed by surgeon insights and the need for versatility, the LYNX Wand is designed with a long working length and also fine dissection and mass debulking capabilities to support procedures from supraglottis to trachea1,2 at low temperatures*3 with reduced risk of airway fire.†4-6

The LYNX COBLATION Laryngeal Wand advances airway procedural solutions thanks to several key differentiators, including:

Improved efficiency with self-clearing clog capabilities to reduce occurrence of clogs while the device is in use. ‡ 7

Better access to target anatomy with a long working length and the capability to efficiently perform radial incisions on the target tissue in all 360 degrees. § , 8

Malleable wand shaft, designed to adapt to patients' anatomical needs.









Among the first surgeons to use the LYNX Wand was Dr. Priya Krishna, Professor at Loma Linda University Health System, Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery who stated, "The LYNX Wand is very efficient in its completeness of tissue removal, and the extended length makes it versatile."

"Early feedback from surgeons using the LYNX COBLATION Laryngeal Wand has been impressive," said Meghan Mavity, Senior Vice President and General Manager, ENT at Smith+Nephew. "We listened to what ENT surgeons wanted and designed something specifically for them. The result is an exceptionally versatile laryngeal wand that fills an unmet need - a single, streamlined surgical solution for airway procedures."

COBLATION Technology

The LYNX Wand utilizes Smith+Nephew's patented COBLATION ENT Technology. With over 20 years of clinical use and more than 240 peer-reviewed publications, COBLATION Technology is a clinically backed surgical method that precisely removes tissue.9,10 It is indicated for ablation, resection, coagulation of soft tissue, hemostasis of blood vessels.

To learn more about the LYNX COBLATION Laryngeal Wand, please visit the product webpage here.

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Media Enquiries

Dave Snyder +1 (978) 749-1440

Smith+Nephew david.snyder@smith-nephew.com

*As demonstrated ex vivo

†Compared to electrocautery or CO 2 laser

‡Compared to PROCISE? LW COBLATION? Laryngeal Wand

§As demonstrated in benchtop simulated laryngeal model

References

Smith+Nephew 2026. Technical Memo. P/N 10170589 LYNX COBLATION Laryngeal Wand, Instructions for Use 03/2026 P/N 160029 Rev. C Smith+Nephew 2010. Internal Report. P/N 86257 Rev. A. Roy S, et al. Am J Otolaryngol. 2010;31(5):356-359. Roy S, et al. Am J Otolaryngol. 2015;36(1):63-66. Matt BH, et al. Am J Otolaryngol. 2010;143(3):454 - 455. Smith+Nephew 2026. Technical Report. P/N 10169096. Smith+Nephew 2026. Technical Report. P/N 10169186. Rev.A. Magdy EA, et al. J Laryngol Otol. 2008;122(3):282-290. Roje Z, et al. Coll Antropol. 2009;33(1):293-298.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in around 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $6.2 billion in 2025. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements

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