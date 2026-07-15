Japan's Green Investment Promotion Organization has released the final results of its latest auction for utility-scale solar energy projects. The state-run agency said that 89.2 MW of PV projects were selected in the procurement exercise. It was Japan's 28th auction for utility-scale solar and was expected to assign 91 MW of generating capacity. The 29 selected projects range in size from 350 kW to 29.5 MW. The lowest bid was JPY 0.0/kWh and was submitted for eight projects with capacity ranging from 400 kW to 2 MW. Thes facilities had likely secured a private power purchase agreement for the ...

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