Lelantos Holdings, Inc.: Lelantos Holdings Highlights Airtopia San Antonio's Growth to $4.89 Million in Annual Revenue, Showcasing the First Proof Point of Its Operating Model

Building Airtopia Series - Episode 2

The second installment of the Building Airtopia series highlights how leadership, culture, and operational execution transformed the company's first park into a profitable, growing destination for families - and produced revenue growth of approximately 45.7% over four years.

MCALESTER, OK / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:LNTO) today released the second chapter of its Building Airtopia series, turning its attention to the location where the Company's operating philosophy - and its financial results - were first put to the test: Airtopia San Antonio.

Key Highlights for Investors

Revenue grew approximately 45.7%, from $3.36 million in 2021 to $4.89 million in 2025

Generated approximately $1.0 million in profit during 2025

H1 2026 revenue of approximately $2.5 million; full-year 2026 guidance of more than $5.0 million

Q3 2026 revenue currently estimated at approximately $1.38 million

Turnaround profile: predecessor business lost more than $200,000 annually prior to Airtopia's 2021 takeover

Internal leadership pipeline: the location's original general manager was later promoted into Airtopia's corporate operations and training team

Every growing company has a defining moment. For Airtopia, that moment was not becoming a public company or expanding into multiple states. It was the decision to take over an underperforming family entertainment center in San Antonio and prove that strong leadership, disciplined execution, and a hospitality-first culture could fundamentally change the trajectory of a business.

The accompanying video, 'The First Yes,' tells the story of why Founder and Chief Executive Officer Felix Waller chose San Antonio as Airtopia's first location and how that decision became the foundation for everything that followed.

When Airtopia assumed operations in 2021, the predecessor business had generated approximately $1.9 million in annual revenue during its strongest year while losing more than $200,000 annually. Rather than seeing a struggling business, management saw an opportunity to build something exceptional.

The Company's strategy centered on people first. Airtopia retained key leadership and invested heavily in culture, operational systems, hospitality, memberships, food and beverage, birthday parties, training, attraction improvements, and daily execution. The belief was simple: if the guest experience improved, the financial results would follow.

That philosophy produced measurable results. The San Antonio park generated approximately $3.36 million in revenue during 2021 and grew to approximately $4.89 million in annual revenue during 2025 - revenue growth of approximately 45.7% - while generating approximately $1.0 million in profit during 2025. Through June 30, 2026, the location generated approximately $2.5 million in revenue and currently projects more than $5.0 million in revenue for 2026, including an estimated $1.38 million during the third quarter.

"San Antonio was our first yes, but it became much more than our first location," said Felix Waller. "It proved that an underperforming operation can become a thriving business when the right people, culture, vision, and execution come together. The most important lesson wasn't simply that revenue could grow - it was that investing in people creates lasting results. We are building leaders, systems, and community impact just as much as we are building parks."

One of the earliest leadership decisions was retaining the park's newly appointed general manager. That individual later advanced into multiple operational leadership roles and today serves on Airtopia's corporate operations and training team - the kind of internal leadership pipeline the Company intends to replicate across its platform.

Since opening under Airtopia's management, San Antonio has continued to evolve with expanded membership programs, enhanced birthday party experiences, upgraded food and beverage offerings, beer and wine service, Verse Immersive, Laser Tag, Gel Blaster, QBIX, Nexus Gen 2, and numerous guest-experience improvements designed to increase repeat visitation and diversify revenue.

Waller believes San Antonio remains more than the Company's first location - it remains its blueprint. Many of the operational practices, leadership philosophies, and hospitality standards now used across the Airtopia platform were first tested, refined, and proven there.

The Building Airtopia series will continue with the story of Airtopia Owasso, where the Company demonstrates how the lessons learned in San Antonio were refined into a repeatable operating model capable of supporting long-term growth across multiple markets.

About Airtopia Adventure Parks

Airtopia Adventure Parks is dedicated to providing exceptional all-ages family entertainment that exceeds expectations and enriches communities through clean, fast, friendly, affordable, safe, and fun experiences. Through its growing network of adventure parks, Airtopia combines active attractions, arcade entertainment, birthday parties, memberships, food and beverage, and hospitality-driven guest experiences to create destinations where families connect, celebrate, and create lasting memories.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTC:LNTO) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and growing scalable businesses with strong operating fundamentals and long-term growth potential. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Airtopia Adventure Parks, the Company operates a growing family entertainment platform across California, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding projected revenue, future operating performance, growth initiatives, expansion, memberships, guest demand, and other future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's public filings and disclosures for additional information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Joshua Weaver

josh@lelantos.group

www.lelantosholdings.io

OTCID:LNTO

SOURCE: Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/lelantos-holdings-highlights-airtopia-san-antonios-growth-to-4.89-million-in-ann-1191329