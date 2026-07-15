VirExit Technologies Inc.: Lavish Enterprises: Inside the Enterprise Infrastructure Powering FleetPath Ahead of Controlled Beta

Over the past 90 days, FleetPath has strengthened the security, governance, and operational infrastructure behind commercial deployment as the platform advances toward controlled beta testing. Alongside this update, Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:VXIT) filed its quarterly report today, reflecting continued progress. A full overview is available at fleetpath.co and www.LavishEnterprises.net.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (formerly known as VirExit Technologies, Inc.) (OTCID:VXIT) ("Lavish" or the "Company") is providing shareholders with an update on FleetPath's enterprise readiness as the platform advances toward controlled beta testing. Enterprise customers rarely choose software because it has the longest feature list. They choose software they trust to operate their business. In the Company's previous technology release, it explored why trucking's greatest operational challenge is not routing, it is disconnected information. Solving that challenge requires more than new functionality. It requires an enterprise-ready operational foundation.

Long before a platform reaches commercial deployment, it must demonstrate something far less visible than new capabilities. It must demonstrate reliability, accountability, security, governance, and the operational discipline required to support real customers in real-world environments. That work often happens behind the scenes and rarely generates headlines, yet it is frequently the difference between software that performs well in demonstrations and software that organizations are willing to rely on every day. Over the past 90 days, FleetPath has focused on building that foundation.

Enterprise Infrastructure: Building the Systems Customers Depend On

Enterprise fleet operators rely on more than the features they see on a screen. As fleets grow, the complexity of protecting information and coordinating operations grows with them. Behind every route calculation, compliance check, and operational decision is an infrastructure responsible for protecting information, managing access, recording activity, and ensuring the right people have the right information at the right time.

As FleetPath continues preparing for controlled beta testing, development over the past 90 days has focused heavily on strengthening these foundational capabilities. Significant enhancements have been made to user authentication, role-based permissions (controls over which employees can see or act on which information), audit logging (a permanent record of who took each action and when), administrative controls, and internal governance tools designed to support the operational requirements of enterprise customers. While these improvements are largely invisible to end users, they form an essential part of the operational foundation required to support larger fleets and more complex customer environments. Rather than treating security and governance as features added later in development, FleetPath has continued integrating these capabilities directly into the platform's architecture as commercial readiness advances. These are the internal systems built for the people who run and support the business, not for drivers or dispatchers using the platform in the field.

Strengthening Operational Readiness

Enterprise readiness extends beyond security. It also requires reducing manual work, improving operational consistency, and giving organizations greater visibility into how their software performs throughout daily operations. During this development cycle, FleetPath continued expanding the internal systems that support routing intelligence, workflow automation, operational reporting, and platform administration, including improvements to mapping integration, workflow processing, document handling, and internal operational tooling intended to improve consistency while reducing administrative effort across the platform.

Building the Business Behind the Platform

Enterprise software does not become commercially viable simply because new features are added. It becomes commercially viable when the organization behind the software is prepared to support customers, manage operations, respond to issues, and continuously improve the platform after deployment. Development has continued expanding the internal systems that support the business behind the platform, including administrative capabilities for customer onboarding, operational support, user administration, and platform governance, alongside administrative dashboards, internal reporting, operational oversight, customer management workflows, and executive visibility tools, real-time views into how the business is performing that leadership can check at a glance.

As commercial deployment approaches, these internal systems are expected to play an increasingly important role in customer onboarding, operational support, platform governance, issue resolution, and organizational decision-making. Preparing for enterprise customers means preparing the organization behind the software, not just the software itself.

Supporting Leadership Through Operational Visibility

As part of this effort, FleetPath has continued expanding its internal management capabilities through the development of the Founder's Admin Portal, a centralized dashboard that gives leadership one place to see platform activity, operational metrics, development progress, and organizational performance, rather than piecing that information together from multiple systems. As FleetPath grows, this type of organizational visibility is expected to support faster decisions, stronger accountability, and improved coordination across development, operations, customer support, and executive leadership.

Preparing for Controlled Beta Testing

The work completed during this development cycle represents another milestone in FleetPath's ongoing progression toward controlled beta testing, including continued investment in platform governance, administrative oversight, operational workflows, security, and organizational readiness. Controlled beta testing is intended to validate these systems under real-world operating conditions while providing feedback that will continue shaping FleetPath's commercial development roadmap.

From the Founders

"Enterprise software isn't defined by the features users notice first. It's defined by the reliability, governance, and operational discipline supporting every decision behind the scenes. As we've continued developing FleetPath, our focus has been building a platform that organizations can confidently integrate into their daily operations, not simply adding more capabilities. The infrastructure completed during this development cycle reflects our commitment to building for long-term operational trust rather than short-term demonstrations."

Kevin Pachacki, Founder, Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

"Technology doesn't move freight. People do. Drivers, dispatchers, and fleet operators make hundreds of decisions every day, and every one of those decisions depends on reliable information. Our responsibility isn't just to build software. It's to build software that earns the trust of the people relying on it. When you're responsible for moving freight, trust matters long before a truck leaves the yard. Building software for that environment means preparing for the responsibilities that come after deployment, not just the features that come before it. We continue to invest in the operational foundation for FleetPath's best chance at success."

Steffan Dalsgaard, Founder, Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

Building the Business to Match the Technology

Building enterprise software also requires building an organization capable of supporting it. None of what is described above happens without a company financially disciplined enough to support it. The Company just filed its 3rd quarterly report with the OTC Markets Disclosure and News Service, and it reflects a clear and ongoing mission: clean up the balance sheet inherited from prior management so the Company's full attention and resources can go toward building and launching FleetPath.

During the quarter, the Company reduced total liabilities by approximately $423,000, roughly 9 percent, from $4,670,770 to $4,247,425, and cut accounts payable by approximately 59 percent, from $465,770 to $189,131, while eliminating $411,361 of legacy liabilities carried over from discontinued operations. The Company settled the inherited Alta Waterford lawsuit, exchanging an approximately $688,000 legacy obligation for a $230,000 convertible note and recognizing a non-cash gain of $458,000 (an accounting gain, not new cash, from settling old debt for less than it was worth), and restructured inherited accrued compensation, with a former officer accepting a $500,000 note in satisfaction of approximately $764,227 of accrued obligations, a concession to the Company of approximately $264,227. The Company also secured its first credit facility, a convertible facility of up to $1,000,000 with Managed Asset and Global Investment Corp., of which $15,000 has been drawn to date, and simplified its capital structure by resolving all outstanding stock purchase warrants and reducing out-of-the-money options (stock options priced above the Company's current share price, and unlikely to be exercised at that price) from 365,000,000 to 65,000,000.

The Company also completed the formation of FleetPath Technologies, Inc., a new Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary that will carry the platform forward, with its own federal tax identification number now issued and its banking relationship underway. The Company's board of directors separately authorized a new class of preferred stock, Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, as consideration for the FleetPath acquisition. That authorization has not yet been filed with the State of Wyoming and is not yet effective, and no shares have been issued.

These figures are unaudited and drawn from the Company's quarterly disclosure filed with OTC Markets, available in full at otcmarkets.com/stock/VXIT, which includes additional detail on the Company's financial position as an early-stage, pre-revenue platform. The Company remains focused on restructuring legacy obligations, disciplined cost management, and capital formation to support FleetPath's continued development, controlled beta testing, and future commercial deployment.

About FleetPath

FleetPath is the operating system for the American trucking industry. It brings the entire life of a shipment, finding the load, planning the route, dispatching the driver, staying compliant, handling the paperwork, tracking the load, billing the customer, and running the driver's tools, into one connected system. It replaces the tangle of disconnected apps that trucking software has been for the last 20 years. Built by people who ran their own trucking company, FleetPath is production-grade, working, and approaching its first real-world test. The platform is operated through FleetPath Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. For a full tour, founder background, and ongoing updates, visit fleetpath.co.

About Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (formerly known as VirExit Technologies, Inc.) (OTCID:VXIT) is a publicly traded holding company that builds, acquires, and grows businesses across three areas: Infrastructure, Entertainment, and Technology. The acquisition of FleetPath is the Company's first Technology holding, placing Lavish at the operating layer of the American trucking economy, a nearly trillion-dollar industry. The Company oversees the overall direction and the money while its businesses run in their own markets, with every milestone documented and shared publicly under OTCID:VXIT. To learn more about Lavish Enterprises, Inc., visit www.LavishEnterprises.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:VXIT) ("Lavish" or the "Company") with respect to future events, business strategy, commercialization plans, the capitalization and operation of FleetPath Technologies, Inc., the FleetPath platform's beta-stage and subsequent commercial deployment, the anticipated transition from an evaluation agreement to a commercial license with HERE Technologies, the planned issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, the structure of the related-party license arrangement with Epic Advisory Group, LLC, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, and the Company's disclosure cadence under OTCID:VXIT.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to capitalize and operate FleetPath Technologies, Inc.; the outcome of the Company's ongoing OTC Markets Disclosure & News Service filings; the timing and success of beta and commercial deployment; the timing and outcome of negotiations for a commercial license with HERE Technologies; the Company's ability to retain key personnel, including its Founders, under the proposed three-year Employment and Director Agreements; the related-party nature of the licensing transaction with Epic Advisory Group, LLC; market acceptance of the FleetPath platform; competitive responses; regulatory developments affecting the trucking industry; and general economic and capital-markets conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All information should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings and disclosures available through the OTC Markets Group at otcmarkets.com/stock/VXIT.

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Contact Information

Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

info@lavishenterprises.net

www.LavishEnterprises.net

SOURCE: VirExit Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lavish-enterprises-inside-the-enterprise-infrastructure-powering-1191221