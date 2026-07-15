Nassau, Bahamas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Centurion One Capital Corp. ("Centurion One") today announced that its 4th Annual Bahamas Summit will return to the iconic Rosewood Baha Mar on Cable Beach from Monday, October 19 to Wednesday, October 21, 2026. The invitation-only conference will bring together company executives, institutional investors, and family offices to explore investment opportunities across some of today's most dynamic sectors, including metals and mining, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, technology, energy, and healthcare.

Rooted in Centurion One's philosophy of quality over quantity, the Bahamas Summit is intentionally limited to approximately 20 carefully selected presenting companies. Throughout the three-day event, presenters will showcase their businesses to an audience of active capital allocators while taking part in a series of one-on-one meetings tailored to each participant's areas of interest. The program also features panel discussions with industry leaders and private networking and entertainment experiences designed to extend conversations beyond the conference room.

"Bringing the right people together has always been at the heart of what we do," said Raphael Yeung, Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking of Centurion One. "The Bahamas Summit reflects that philosophy by creating an environment where meaningful relationships can develop and continue long after the event. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Nassau this October."

For registration and agenda details, please click here.

For more information about Centurion One, please visit centuriononecapital.com.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.





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Source: Centurion One Capital Corp.