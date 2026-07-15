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PR Newswire
15.07.2026 14:54 Uhr
139 Leser
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Nomad Compute Plc - Notice of AGM

Nomad Compute Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

15 July 2026

NOMAD COMPUTE PLC

(" Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Nomad Compute PLC (AQSE:NMD) announces that it will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at the offices of Fladgate LLP at 16 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5DG at 9:00 am. (London time) on Monday, 10 th August 2026.

Further details of the arrangements for the AGM are set out in the Notice of AGM, which has been posted to shareholders today and will be made available on the Company's website: www.nomadcompute.com

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information:

Nomad Compute PLC

Jonathan Bixby, Chairman

Via First Sentinel

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

(AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Nick Michaels

Maya Klein Wassink

+44 (0) 20 8064 4056

www.alfredhenry.com

Fortified Securities (Corporate Broker)

Guy Wheatley

+44 (0) 7493 989014

About Nomad Compute PLC

Headquartered in London, Nomad Compute PLC is a publicly listed company trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker NMD. The Company intends to develop and operate modular, containerised edge AI compute infrastructure for global enterprise and sovereign markets.

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.