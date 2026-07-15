Nomad Compute Plc - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15
15 July 2026
NOMAD COMPUTE PLC
(" Company")
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Nomad Compute PLC (AQSE:NMD) announces that it will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at the offices of Fladgate LLP at 16 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5DG at 9:00 am. (London time) on Monday, 10 th August 2026.
Further details of the arrangements for the AGM are set out in the Notice of AGM, which has been posted to shareholders today and will be made available on the Company's website: www.nomadcompute.com
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.
For further information:
Nomad Compute PLC
Jonathan Bixby, Chairman
Via First Sentinel
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited
(AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Nick Michaels
Maya Klein Wassink
+44 (0) 20 8064 4056
www.alfredhenry.com
Fortified Securities (Corporate Broker)
Guy Wheatley
+44 (0) 7493 989014
About Nomad Compute PLC
Headquartered in London, Nomad Compute PLC is a publicly listed company trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker NMD. The Company intends to develop and operate modular, containerised edge AI compute infrastructure for global enterprise and sovereign markets.