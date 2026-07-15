Nomad Compute Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

15 July 2026

NOMAD COMPUTE PLC



(" Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Nomad Compute PLC (AQSE:NMD) announces that it will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at the offices of Fladgate LLP at 16 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5DG at 9:00 am. (London time) on Monday, 10 th August 2026.

Further details of the arrangements for the AGM are set out in the Notice of AGM, which has been posted to shareholders today and will be made available on the Company's website: www.nomadcompute.com

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information:

Nomad Compute PLC Jonathan Bixby, Chairman Via First Sentinel Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Nick Michaels Maya Klein Wassink +44 (0) 20 8064 4056 www.alfredhenry.com Fortified Securities (Corporate Broker) Guy Wheatley +44 (0) 7493 989014

About Nomad Compute PLC

Headquartered in London, Nomad Compute PLC is a publicly listed company trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker NMD. The Company intends to develop and operate modular, containerised edge AI compute infrastructure for global enterprise and sovereign markets.