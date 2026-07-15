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PR Newswire
15.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
125 Leser
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Women's Health Equity Funding Up 41% in 2025 Report

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 15th

  • Investors parse through June's Producer Price Index, showing the latest movement in wholesale price inflation.
  • Direxion launches SKHL ETF on NYSE Arca, which provides 2x daily exposure to SK Hynix.
  • FIFA World Cup 2026 NYNJ Host Committee CEO Alex Lasry sets the scene for the upcoming World Cup Final.
    • NYSE Live will provide exclusive coverage of Lasry's remarks before the Opening Bell.
  • The Global Game Summit, which gathers leaders from across soccer, business, tech, and media ecosystems commences from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.
  • Women's Health Week report shows equity investments in women's health reached $1.55 billion in 2025.

Opening Bell
FIFA World Cup 2026 New York New Jersey Host Committee rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell
Abacus Global Management (NYSE: ABX) rings the Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-womens-health-equity-funding-up-41-in-2025-report-302826438.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.