The CE Shop LLC: Join AHIT for a Free Webinar on Starting a Home Inspection Career in Texas

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / For anyone exploring a new career, home inspection offers flexibility, independence, and the opportunity to build your own business. The question is: how do I know if it's right for me, and where do I even start?

American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT) by The CE Shop is hosting a free live webinar "Becoming A Home Inspector" on Thursday, July 23 at 7pm CT. This session will feature Teto Toledo Ramos, a licensed Texas Professional Real Estate Inspector, who will share practical insight into the industry and answer questions about getting started.

This webinar is designed specifically for individuals interested in becoming home inspectors in Texas. This live session provides a straightforward look at the profession, what training looks like, and how to determine whether it's the right career path.

Registration is free and open to the public at? AHIT.com.

For many people considering a career change, the challenge isn't a lack of interest; it's the lack of trust in the process and the factors in making the switch. This webinar is built to ensure that trust is clear, giving insights into reducing the risks and understanding realities, so attendees will leave with a concrete understanding of licensing requirements, training times lines, realistic income ranges, and the day-to-day life in home inspection.

On July 23 learn how to gain control over next steps, receive support and build community before making a career-change decision. In this live webinar, AHIT and their expert co-hosts will explore:

How licensing works and what your state may require

What training looks like, including time commitment and cost

What a typical home inspector does day to day

What you can realistically expect to earn and what factors impact your income

The skills that matter starting out (and what you'll learn on the job)

How to build a flexible, independent, and successful career in home inspection

In addition to the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from Teto during a live question-and-answer session.

Register Now for This FREE Webinar

LIVE Becoming a Home Inspector Webinar

Thursday, July 23 at 7pm CT

AHIT and Real-world expert Hosts:

Host: Teto Toledo Ramos

Free to attend and exclusive training discounts available to live attendees.

What to do next, how to get there, and how to navigate the change are questions this webinar is designed to answer. The webinar will connect attendees with experienced professionals, practical education, and a broader industry community before they even make a career decision. AHIT has help educate more the 75,000 professionals and ensure they enter the profession surrounded by support.

About American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT), by The CE Shop

American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT) is the nation's most trusted home inspection education company, offering pre-license training, continuing education, and career support services for every stage of a home inspector's professional journey. AHIT is committed to producing quality education that gives aspiring and experienced inspectors the knowledge and confidence to build lasting careers. Visit ? AHIT.com ?to learn more.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of online professional real estate education in the United States, offering courses in real estate, mortgage, home inspection, and appraisal. Through its family of brands - including American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT) - The CE Shop serves professionals at every stage of their career, from first license to ongoing growth. Visit? TheCEShop.com ?to learn more.

Media Contact:?

The CE Shop Press?

Press@TheCEShop.com

720.822.5314?

SOURCE: The CE Shop LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/join-ahit-for-a-free-webinar-on-starting-a-home-inspection-career-in-texas-1190865