Ankle & Foot Centers of America Shares Why Work-from-Home Habits Are Causing a Surge in Foot Pain

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / While remote work has become a permanent part of life for many professionals, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is encouraging employees to pay closer attention to their foot health. Years after the work-from-home boom, podiatrists continue to see patients experiencing foot pain and other lower extremity issues related to prolonged sitting, reduced activity, and unsupportive footwear.

Working from home often means spending long hours at a desk while barefoot or wearing slippers that lack proper arch support. Combined with hard flooring and decreased daily movement, these habits can contribute to conditions such as heel pain , Achilles tendon tightness, swelling, and general foot fatigue.

Research supports these trends. A 2025 systematic review of 38 studies involving more than 282,000 workers found that remote employees spend an average of 31 more minutes sitting each workday and take approximately 2,564 fewer steps per day than employees who work on-site. This reduction in daily movement may increase stress on the feet, ankles, and lower body over time.

Podiatrists recommend several simple steps to help reduce the risk of work-from-home foot pain:

Wear supportive shoes indoors instead of going barefoot.

Stand up and walk for a few minutes every hour to improve circulation.

Stretch your calves and feet throughout the workday to reduce muscle tightness.

Maintain proper workstation ergonomics by keeping your feet flat on the floor or on a footrest and your knees at a comfortable angle.

Ignoring persistent foot discomfort can allow minor problems to become more difficult to treat. Individuals experiencing ongoing pain, stiffness, or swelling should seek evaluation before symptoms interfere with daily activities. Patients can learn more about common causes of heel pain and treatment options for plantar fasciitis on the Ankle & Foot Centers of America website.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.ankleandfootcenters.com .

About Ankle & Foot Centers of America

With a mission to provide the highest quality foot and ankle care, Ankle & Foot Centers of America ?is recognized as one of the nation's top podiatry groups. Our specialists are dedicated to advancing the field through research and innovative treatment solutions. Founded in Atlanta over 30 years ago, Ankle & Foot Centers of America provides patients with top-tier service and support through best-in-class technology and processes, so that physicians can optimize patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Media Contact:

Buse Hoffman

BuseH@accessnewswire.com SOURCE: Ankle & Foot Centers of America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ankle-and-foot-centers-of-america-shares-why-work-from-home-habits-ar-1191069