Manos Software Group Launches Obligara, an AI-First Compliance Platform for ISO 9001, ISO 27001 and SOC 2

Obligara is the first compliance platform to ship a genuine ISO 27001 to SOC 2 cross-walk as a core feature, with embedded AI that does the compliance legwork, including gap analysis, readiness scoring and drafting, so teams walk into the audit already prepared.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Manos Software Group, one of Valsoft Corporation's decentralized operating entities, today announced the launch of Obligara, a compliance management platform for organizations that operate in regulated environments. Developed by portfolio company Bold Communications, Obligara runs ISO 9001, ISO 27001 and SOC 2 in a single workspace, with embedded AI woven through the product, a working example of the AI-first approach Manos brings to software investing.

Where many tools treat AI as a chatbot added to the side, Obligara was designed AI-first. Five AI surfaces are built into the foundation of the workspace: they score compliance readiness criterion by criterion, run gap analysis across controls with the evidence cited behind each verdict, draft the long-form fields a program actually needs, such as CAPA root causes, risk treatments, management review inputs and the SOC 2 system description, and propose ISO 27001 to SOC 2 control mappings in bulk. The result is continuous readiness instead of an annual scramble, with weeks of duplicate evidence work removed.

Underneath the intelligence is real depth. All 93 Annex A controls of ISO 27001:2022 are instantiated per workspace, and the 71-entry cross-walk carries that evidence directly onto the 71 SOC 2 Trust Services Criteria. The platform also models NSI Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC) monitoring, Bold Communications' signature domain and a scheme most compliance tools do not touch, alongside ISO 9001, Cyber Essentials, and a shared process map, evidence store and audit trail.

Obligara reflects how Manos builds: not by replacing what works, but by turning decades of domain expertise into leverage. The teams behind Obligara have spent years inside quality, security and monitoring compliance, and Obligara takes that hard-won operational knowledge and makes intelligence the foundation on which a new product is built. It joins a growing set of AI ventures across the Manos portfolio, including Claio, StableTrack, Luminee and Fulltime, each born from a real operational challenge and built into a product that serves its own market.

"The best software companies already hold something AI can't manufacture: deep domain knowledge and years of structured data," said Joe Farruggia, Managing Partner at Manos Software Group. "Obligara is exactly the kind of company we set out to build. It takes Bold Communications' expertise in compliance and monitoring and makes intelligence the foundation, not an afterthought. That is what AI-first investing looks like in practice: experience turned into leverage for the next thirty years."

"Every business today is being asked to prove it takes quality and security seriously, but the tools to do that have stayed complicated and disconnected. With the support of Bold Communications and the wider Valsoft group, we built Obligara so that any company, not just those with a dedicated compliance department, can get on top of these standards in one place and stay there," said Marc Cooke, Portfolio Manager at Valsoft Corporation and Managing Director at Bold Communications.

AI-first, by design

Obligara's embedded AI runs read-only inside each workspace's data boundary and is wired into the core workflow: gap analysis, a per-criterion readiness analyzer, a control-to-criteria mapping suggester, a workspace chat assistant that cites live records, and form-fill assists that draft from real data. Because it was built in from the start, the AI works against the same controls, evidence and audit trail the rest of the platform uses.

Three frameworks, modeled properly, plus NSI ARC

ISO 9001:2015 (35 clauses, auto-enabled on every workspace), ISO 27001:2022 (38 clauses and all 93 Annex A controls) and SOC 2 (71 Trust Services Criteria, Type I and Type II audit periods) are each instantiated with their real clauses and controls. NSI ARC monitoring and Cyber Essentials are modeled alongside them, so one control can satisfy many criteria across frameworks, with evidence gathered once and reused everywhere.

About Obligara

Obligara is a compliance management platform that unifies ISO 9001, ISO 27001 and SOC 2 in one workspace, with a genuine cross-walk between frameworks, embedded AI, and a shared audit trail. Obligara is a Manos Software Group product.

For more information, please visit: https://obligara.com

About Bold Communications

Bold Communications is a UK-based developer of mission-critical alarm monitoring and security communications software, with more than 30 years' experience serving Alarm Receiving Centres, corporate and industrial monitoring operations, and the public sector. Its GeminiSense platform and related products keep control rooms running across security, government, utilities and healthcare. Bold Communications is part of the Valsoft Corporation group.

For more information, please visit: https://boldcommunications.co.uk

About Manos Software Group

Manos Software Group acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. As one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities, Manos invests in established businesses and fosters an entrepreneurial environment that positions each company as a leader in its industry, while providing the long-term support and operational expertise to sustain that growth.

For more information, please visit: www.manossoftware.com

Media contact

For media and marketing inquiries, please contact media@obligara.com

SOURCE: Manos Software Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/manos-software-group-launches-obligara-an-ai-first-compliance-pla-1191098