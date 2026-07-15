An inauguration ceremony for the first phase of the MTerra Solar project, a large-scale solar-plus-storage facility in the Philippines, has taken place. Located in the provinces of Nueva Ecija and Bulacan on the Philippine island of Luzon, the project will deliver 3.5 GW of solar capacity, backed by 4.5 GWh of energy storage, once completed, making it one of the world's largest hybrid solar-storage facilities. The first phase of the project has energized 1,373 MW of solar and 825 MW of battery energy storage, equivalent to 3.3 GWh. A total 741 battery units have been fully energized. According ...

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