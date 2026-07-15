Viz Neuro Suite, including Viz ICH and Viz ICH Plus, to facilitate rapid detection and care coordination for patients with basal ganglia hemorrhage across trial sites nationwide.

Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced its support for the Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Trial for Ultra-early Treatment (MINUTE) Trial, a prospective, multicenter, randomized study evaluating whether the SCUBA technique, an endoscopic, catheter-based approach for ultra-early evacuation of basal ganglia intracerebral hemorrhage (BGH), is a promising alternative to standard medical management to potentially improve functional patient outcomes.

The study aims to initiate both randomization and surgical intervention within 120 minutes of key clinical time points, reflecting the urgent nature of intracerebral hemorrhage care. Participating sites will have the ability to leverage the Viz Neuro Suite platform, including Viz ICH and Viz ICH Plus, to support rapid identification, triage, and care coordination for potentially eligible patients across participating centers.

Viz Neuro Suite combines AI-powered imaging analysis with real-time communication tools designed to accelerate care coordination across clinical teams. Viz ICH enables early detection of suspected intracranial hemorrhage on non-contrast CT, while Viz ICH Plus provides automated hyperdensity volume quantification on every scan. The platform also uses Viz Assist to deliver an AI-driven chart summarization, surfacing relevant clinical history, medications, and prior notes to help clinicians rapidly contextualize patient data and coordinate across neurosurgery, neurology, and emergency medicine teams. For a trial where every minute is clinically meaningful, this combination of imaging AI and generative summarization can help participating sites work toward the ultra-early intervention window outlined in the MINUTE protocol.

"Intracerebral hemorrhage remains one of the most time-sensitive and devastating neurological emergencies, with outcomes heavily dependent on how quickly the right care team is mobilized," said Tim Showalter, MD, MPH, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Viz.ai. "We are proud to support the MINUTE Trial with our Viz Neuro Suite platform, helping investigators and clinical teams move faster and more decisively in identifying patients who may benefit from ultra-early surgical intervention."

The MINUTE Trial is led by a distinguished group of investigators from leading academic medical centers across the United States, including J Mocco, MD, of NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine; Sharon Yeatts, PhD, of the Medical University of South Carolina; Magdy Selim, MD, of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; and Joe Broderick, MD, and Pooja Khatri, MD, of the University of Cincinnati.

"Ultra-early intervention represents an important potential avenue to improve intracerebral hemorrhage care," said J Mocco, MD, Neurosurgeon-in-Chief at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Chair of the Department of Neurological Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine, who reports an equity interest in Viz.ai. "Technologies that help teams rapidly identify patients and coordinate care across disciplines are critical to facilitate the time-sensitive treatment windows this study is designed to evaluate."

Viz.ai will support participating sites throughout the study, helping clinical teams rapidly identify potentially eligible patients and coordinate care workflows aligned with the trial's ultra-early intervention protocol. To learn more about Viz.ai's Neuro Suite, please visit viz.ai/neuro.

About Viz.ai

Viz.ai is the leader in building and deploying AI-powered Care Pathways and helping doctors do their work. The Viz Platform is deployed in 2,000 hospitals across the United States and trusted by many of the leading life sciences companies. The platform uniquely combines real-time, multimodal clinical data with deep clinician engagement to detect disease earlier, coordinate care teams, and help ensure patients receive the right treatment faster. Viz.ai was the first company to be awarded CMS reimbursement for AI and is ranked the #1 Healthcare AI Platform by hospitals and health systems in the Black Book Research survey. For more information, visit Viz.ai.

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