As infrastructure automation evolves to support AI and platform engineering, Gartner recognizes Stonebranch Universal Automation Center as a representative IA&O tool.

Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration (IA&O) Tools.*

"Stonebranch is honored to be recognized in Gartner's 2026 Market Guide for IA&O Tools," said Giuseppe Damiani, Stonebranch CEO. "AI, platform engineering, and hybrid infrastructure are changing how organizations operate, and we're excited to help our customers navigate that shift with a unified platform for intelligent orchestration."

The 2026 Market Guide reflects an evolution in the IA&O market, emphasizing infrastructure orchestration as a foundational capability for platform engineering, AI infrastructure, and modern hybrid IT operations. Gartner also notes that organizations are increasingly adopting platforms that provide low-code interfaces, AI capabilities, and AI agents to accelerate automation adoption and improve operational efficiency.

According to Gartner, "Increased demands for infrastructure delivery and management mandate the expansion of infrastructure automation and orchestration capabilities. Heads of I&O must mature their investments to optimize infrastructure delivery, support AI initiatives, mitigate risk, optimize costs, and enable autonomy."

Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) empowers enterprises to orchestrate workloads, infrastructure, applications, and data across hybrid IT environments from a single platform. By combining intelligent orchestration with enterprise-grade governance, UAC helps organizations accelerate infrastructure delivery, support AI initiatives, and simplify operations across increasingly complex technology ecosystems.

*"Gartner, Market Guide for Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration Tools," Chris Saunderson, Daniel Betts, Hassan Ennaciri, 8 July 2026.

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About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using Stonebranch Universal Automation Center, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

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Contacts:

Scott Davis

Chief Marketing Officer, Stonebranch

scott.davis@stonebranch.com