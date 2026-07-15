Fusion CX Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 North America Customer Value Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Customer Experience Transformation

Recognized for innovation, customer success, and AI-driven omnichannel customer experience management, delivering measurable business outcomes

SAN ANTONIO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Fusion CX has been awarded the 2026 North America Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the Customer Experience Management industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights Fusion CX's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Fusion CX excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "Fusion CX positions itself as a strategic partner for end-to-end CX modernization, integrating digital capabilities, AI augmentation, and omnichannel orchestration to deliver measurable business outcomes. A key differentiator is its vertical-specific playbooks, which provide tailored workflows for industries such as telecom provisioning, BFSI know-your-customer, healthcare member support, and retail order management," said Sebastian Menutti, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on organic expansion, strategic acquisitions, digital innovation, and customer partnerships, Fusion CX has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in AI-driven CX technologies and hybrid delivery models have enabled it to scale effectively across North America and global markets. Innovation remains central to Fusion CX's approach. Its suite of integrated CX services and proprietary platforms addresses the full spectrum of customer engagement needs, offering scalability, operational efficiency, and performance optimization across voice and digital channels.

"This recognition from Frost & Sullivan reflects Fusion CX's commitment to building CX partnerships that go beyond service delivery," said Pankaj Dhanuka, CEO of Fusion CX. "Our focus has always been to help clients scale with confidence through an AI-First approach that combines skilled talent, intelligent technology, multilingual capabilities, and strong operational governance. As customer expectations continue to evolve, Fusion CX remains committed to delivering experiences that are both human-centered and business-outcome driven."

Fusion CX's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. By streamlining service delivery, enabling self-service through advanced platforms, and maintaining high levels of service quality and compliance, the company continues to meet the needs of its expanding global customer base. Its hybrid onshore-nearshore-offshore delivery model and focus on localized, culturally aligned support have been key to delivering long-term value across diverse market segments.

Frost & Sullivan commends Fusion CX for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of Customer Experience Management and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About Fusion CX

Fusion CX is a global customer experience and business process management company helping brands deliver meaningful, efficient, and scalable customer engagement. With operations across 15 countries, 40+ delivery centers, 28+ supported languages, and more than 20,000 employees, Fusion CX provides customer service, sales, back-office, digital, and AI-enabled support solutions across industries including healthcare, BFSI, retail, eCommerce, technology, telecom, and utilities.

Fusion CX combines human expertise, operational excellence, and intelligent technology to help organizations improve customer satisfaction, streamline processes, and drive measurable business outcomes.

Contact:

Arif Anam

e: contact@fusioncx.com

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