Alloy Reports Strong First Half of 2026 With Agentic AI Momentum and Over 900 Fintech and Financial Institution Customers

At a glance: Alloy's first half of 2026

More than 900 financial institutions and fintechs now use Alloy, the AI-powered identity and fraud prevention platform, to accelerate onboarding, stop fraud, and scale compliance across the customer lifecycle.

Alloy launched our AI Assistant, an agentic AI solution that automates risk and compliance work, and saw growing adoption of our risk-based authentication solution that assesses customer risk continuously and adjusts friction accordingly so good customers move faster.

Alloy launched our perpetual KYB (pKYB) solution in the UK and Europe, extending dynamic and risk based monitoring to business customers, and Ryan Morrison joined as Head of EMEA.

Alloy added engineering leaders Andrew Glenn (VP of Engineering, Decisioning) and Sam Swift (Head of Engineering, Intelligence) to support our AI roadmap.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy, the AI-powered identity and fraud prevention platform, today announced that more than 900 of the world's leading financial institutions and fintechs now turn to Alloy to accelerate onboarding, stop fraud, and scale compliance across the customer lifecycle. Fraud is increasingly powered by AI: in Alloy's 2026 State of Fraud Report, 91% of fraud leaders said they are seeing more crimes committed with the help of AI. In the first half of 2026, Alloy met that moment by bringing agentic AI solutions into production, pairing them with its machine learning models to act on risk continuously, from the first application through every login, transaction, and account change, rather than at onboarding alone.

"AI is only useful if it's grounded in real context, and that's the whole idea behind what we've built," said Tommy Nicholas, Co-founder and CEO of Alloy. "Fraud has always been about identity, and it happens across the entire customer lifecycle, not just at onboarding. We're putting AI to work at every one of those moments so our clients can stop the bad actors and still move fast for everyone else."

That approach is producing results. Suncoast Credit Union, Florida's largest credit union, reduced fraud losses by over 35% from 2023 to 2024 using Alloy to power identity verification and fraud prevention across onboarding and ongoing member activity. Alloy also broadened its network of more than 270 data solutions, partnering with Certos by Early Warning Services and expanding its partnership with Plaid to give clients access to broader fraud intelligence and identity verification data.

To support its AI roadmap, Alloy strengthened its engineering leadership. Andrew Glenn joined as VP of Engineering for Decisioning, bringing more than two decades of leadership across fintech and technology, including senior roles at Stripe, Capital One, Betterment, and Google. Sam Swift joined as VP of Engineering for Alloy's Intelligence layer, leading the teams behind Alloy's agentic AI and machine learning products.

Agentic AI in production

Alloy launched its AI Assistant, a native, context-aware agentic AI solution embedded directly in the platform's risk and identity infrastructure. It automates the investigation and compliance work that risk teams handle every day. In early production deployments on high-volume watchlist hits, it achieved 80% automation rates for one financial services firm, resolving the majority of cases with no human in the loop while routing sensitive cases to reviewers with 98% precision.

The AI Assistant is part of Alloy's Actionable AI suite, which combines agentic automation and machine learning with Fraud Attack Radar and Fraud Signal, Alloy's predictive model for detecting fraud throughout the customer lifecycle.

Risk-based authentication that turns security into a growth lever

From market-leading fintechs, to credit unions, digital banking platforms and large enterprise banks, the industry's most forward-thinking institutions are choosing Alloy for risk-based authentication. Alloy's solution assesses every customer interaction continuously and in context, carrying signals captured at onboarding forward into every session and across channels. Trusted customers move through faster and with less friction, which lifts adoption, conversion, and retention, while suspicious activity is met with friction proportional to the risk. Suncoast Credit Union, for example, now auto-decisions 98% of logins with Alloy's risk-based authentication solution, and saw new member digital logins rise 91% within the first day of account opening.

Expanding across Europe

Alloy deepened its European footprint and product capabilities in the first half of 2026. In January, Alloy launched its perpetual KYB (pKYB) solution in the UK and Europe, moving business verification beyond static, point-in-time checks. The solution automatically re-runs KYB checks and reassesses risk when meaningful business or ownership changes occur, such as registry updates and watchlist hits. Alloy's AI Assistant corroborates those changes and runs enhanced due diligence, cutting hours of manual compliance work. It extends the same continuous, full-lifecycle approach Alloy brings to consumer monitoring into business risk monitoring.

That momentum carried into new business and leadership. Embedded payments provider Modulr selected Alloy to orchestrate KYC and KYB across its international customer base as it enters new markets.

Recently, Ryan Morrison joined Alloy as Head of EMEA, bringing nearly two decades of technology experience across GBG, TruNarrative, and LexisNexis to lead Alloy's full-lifecycle financial crime work across the region. In addition, James Nurse joined Alloy as a Strategic Advisor. Nurse has led financial crime and fraud prevention across various high-performing fintech companies in the EMEA region, most recently acting as Head of Consulting at Fintrail.

About Alloy

Alloy is the AI-powered identity and fraud prevention platform that accelerates onboarding, stops fraud, and scales compliance across the customer lifecycle, so financial organizations can grow without limits. Featuring the industry's broadest open data network, a sophisticated orchestration engine, and context-rich agentic and predictive intelligence, Alloy is trusted by more than 900 of the world's leading financial institutions and fintechs for smarter risk management that drives growth. Learn more at alloy.com.

Media contact:

Kylee Sibilia

Manager, Communications and Brand, Alloy

kylee@alloy.com

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