Podean Acquires Social Commerce Club, Strengthening Global Leadership in TikTok Shop and Social Commerce

NEW YORK and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Podean today announced the acquisition of Social Commerce Club (SCC), the leading full-service TikTok Shop "Platinum Partner". This strategic move marks Podean's sixth acquisition in nine months and is a key chapter in delivering on holistic ecommerce needs for leading brands. As social commerce emerges as the fastest-growing sector of global retail, TikTok Shop has become the category's primary growth engine. With U.S. sales on track to cross $23.4 billion by the end of 2026, the integration of SCC provides Podean's clients with an additional unfair advantage in capturing the virality and conversion potential of the platform.





A Powerhouse in Social Commerce

Social Commerce Club's pedigree is unmatched, holding TikTok Shop Platinum Partner status and the designation of 2026 TikTok Shop Partner of the Year in Fashion. They are also the agency partner of HeyDude, helping support the brand's rapid growth and its recognition as the Top Growth Seller of the Year by TikTok Shop. The agency's proven model, which delivers end-to-end strategy, shop setup, creator-led sales execution, and high-velocity "blitz" campaigns, has driven category-leading results for major brands including HeyDude, Hanes, Maidenform, and Playtex.

SCC adds 70 dedicated specialists to Podean. As part of the acquisition, SCC CEO Parker Kump will lead the combined group, which will retain the Social Commerce Club brand, while SCC President Jordan West, a renowned industry thought leader and host of "The Unofficial TikTok Shop Podcast," will continue to lead strategy, growth, and marketing.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome the Social Commerce Club team to Podean," said Travis Johnson, CEO of Podean. "What truly sets SCC apart is their scale, deep expertise, the "Halo" platform and their highly engaged network of creators who have a proven track record of driving performance and top GMV. By combining this social expertise with our global marketplace pedigree, we are providing our clients with an unmatched ability to not just drive TikTok Shop sales but leverage that impact across other ecommerce channels including Amazon and their own website sales."

Technology Synergy: Purvey.AI and Halo

The acquisition significantly bolsters Podean's proprietary technology suite. SCC's "Halo" platform, an intelligence tool that tracks the cross-channel sales impact of TikTok Shop's content, will be integrated into Podean's "Purvey.AI" system. Combined, the addition of SCC creates a global team of over 30 technologists dedicated to providing clients with real-time, AI-driven insights that bridge the gap between social media, performance marketing, and marketplace operations.

Unmatched Global Scale

Following the integration of SCC, Podean's footprint expands to 465 team members on the ground in 21 countries, managing over $600 million in annual media spend. This global presence ensures that brands receive:

Expertise Across All Marketplaces Globally: Podean provides operational excellence across every major marketplace, from Amazon to TikTok Shop to Walmart, Mercado Libre, Instacart, Target, Shopee, and an additional 110 marketplaces.

Podean provides operational excellence across every major marketplace, from Amazon to TikTok Shop to Walmart, Mercado Libre, Instacart, Target, Shopee, and an additional 110 marketplaces. Deep Local Knowledge: On-the-ground relationships with retailers and logistical partners in the world's fastest-growing e-commerce markets.

On-the-ground relationships with retailers and logistical partners in the world's fastest-growing e-commerce markets. 24/7 Operational Excellence: A footprint across all time zones, enabling continuous output and global insight sharing.





"We have watched Podean build the most capable, independent marketplace agency in the world," said Jordan West, Founder and President of Social Commerce Club. "Joining forces allows us to scale our creator network and technology roadmap while plugging into a global infrastructure that can take our clients' TikTok success and apply it to every major marketplace on the planet."

Parker Kump, Social Commerce Club's CEO, added, "Podean is planning to further expand the geographic footprint of Social Commerce Club to ultimately have teams in every market where TikTok Shop, and similar platforms such as WhatNot and Shopee operate."

About Podean

Founded in 2019, Podean is the world's largest independent global marketplace marketing partner, and the industry's most awarded, with over 12 Amazon Partner Award titles. With more than 450 marketplace professionals across 20 countries and five continents, Podean delivers end-to-end management services across strategy, content, retail media, advertising, social commerce, analytics, and technology. The firm supports 500+ brands across 110+ marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Instacart, TikTok Shop, and Mercado Libre, managing more than $600M in media and driving $5B+ in combined client sales. For more information, visit www.podean.com .

About Social Commerce Club

Founded in 2024, Social Commerce Club is a leading TikTok Shop-focused social commerce agency and a TikTok Shop Platinum Partner. The company specializes in marketplace management, creator-led sales execution, and "Unified Commerce," which extends TikTok advertising services across Meta, Google, and other paid channels. Based in Vancouver with a remote-first global team, SCC is at the forefront of social commerce innovation. For more information, visit www.socialcommerceclub.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ef3006b-f3f5-411e-8c84-25ebfa644ce9

Media Contact: Jackie Dadas-Kraper Jackie.Dadas-Kraper@WalkerSands.com