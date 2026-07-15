MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Thomas Treanor
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Co-investment Manager
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
b)
LEI
21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary 1p shares
GB0034365XXX
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
8,157 ordinary 1p shares
408 pence per share
e)
Date of the transaction
15 July 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Mark Pope, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary to MIGO Opportunities Trust plc