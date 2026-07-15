Agency expands client base and deepens AI visibility capabilities across all business divisions; PANBlast adds 10% headcount growth and strengthens new media capabilities

PAN, the global brand-to-demand agency, today announced significant momentum, reflecting accelerating demand for integrated programs built for an AI-driven buyer landscape. The announcement spans PAN's full organization including PANBlast, its division dedicated to emerging B2B SaaS and AI brands and highlights the value of a single, connected agency serving brands across every stage of growth and continent via PAN's UK office.

PAN's brand-to-demand approach is built for AI visibility and brand credibility by integrating earned, owned, and paid media into a single program. Across all divisions, AI visibility is front and center: benchmarking brand authority, tracking how clients appear across LLMs, and executing strategies that build the credibility signals these channels depend on. This work is informed by PAN's AI Council, a cross-functional team of practitioners and strategists across all divisions, informing how PAN builds and evolves client programs to ensure every division is working from the same AI intelligence.

PAN expanded its client roster with new engagements in H1 2026, including Nuvei, M-Files, Vena, Trustmi, and Basware, who taps into PAN's UK team for global support, as well. The wins span fintech, AI infrastructure, enterprise software, and operations technology, reinforcing PAN's position as the integrated partner of choice for mid-market and enterprise B2B tech brands at pivotal growth stages.

This growth extended to PAN's leadership bench, with the appointment of Ariel Novak to Senior Vice President, Cybersecurity Practice Lead, Brittany Eagar as Vice President, Integrated Marketing, the promotion of Zareen Fidlon to Executive Vice President, Integrated Marketing and Head of AI Innovation, and a slew of moves further bolstering PAN's integrated marketing practice, such as the promotion and hiring of three new directors.

"Everyone's talking about AI in finance now, but most of it is hype. Most agencies still think about PR as coverage. We needed people who understand what Invoice Lifecycle Management means as a category, which is different," said Abs Hassanali, Global Head of PR Communications, Basware. "We chose PAN because of their creativity and data-driven approach, as well as their focus on non-traditional outlets and LLM visibility. We needed a storytelling partner who can help us articulate what that means and change how people think."

PANBlast Deepens New Media Capabilities, Adds New Clients

PANBlast, a division of PAN serving emerging and high-growth B2B SaaS and AI brands, has expanded its communications capabilities and added 12 new clients in H1 2026, including ChurnZero, Markup AI, and Skyword. These moves reflect growing demand for PR programs built for the way B2B buyers actually discover and evaluate technology today. PANBlast's programs now incorporate LLM benchmarking and tracking, Reddit strategy, and newsletter-based PR (LinkedIn, Substack) as part of its core B2B SaaS communications work.

"After a thorough RFP process, we chose PANBlast based on their deep industry expertise and team chemistry," said Heather Philbin, Senior Director, Communications and Brand at ChurnZero. "They operate as a true extension of our marketing team, driving the earned media strategy that increases the visibility and impact of our story."

In addition to its client base, PANBlast has grown headcount 10% in 2026, anchored in account-facing and in-house writing staff a deliberate commitment to human editorial expertise alongside expanding AI capabilities.

Supporting B2B Brands' Full Lifecycles, Together

PAN and PANBlast are investing heavily in the research, education, and community-building that help brands navigate an AI-driven marketing landscape. That work showed up across multiple fronts in H1: the agency took the stage at GEO Conference to share practical guidance on omnichannel AI visibility, launched an AI Credibility Hub anchored in original research on B2B visibility and revenue growth, and introduced a new series of client forums and CMO roundtables. The latter, in particular, gives marketing and communications leaders a place to work through the evolving landscape with real data alongside them.

"The integrated model is gaining traction internally, too nearly 20% of PAN's brands now draw on capabilities across multiple divisions, a pattern that reflects the core promise of a connected brand-to-demand approach at every stage of growth for B2B brands, both domestic and global," said Zareen Fidlon, PAN's EVP of IM and Head of AI Innovation.

Both PAN and PANBlast earned top spots as Leaders in the G2 Summer 2026 Report for PR Firms, based solely on verified user reviews.

About PAN and PANBlast

PAN is the brand-to-demand agency forged from PR. Independent and global, we help B2B tech and healthcare brands get seen, believed, and chosen. Trusted by mid-market and enterprise leaders, we bring 30+ years of experience and award-winning work across earned, owned, and paid media. PANBlast (formerly BLASTmedia) is a wholly owned division of PAN dedicated to serving emerging to high-growth B2B SaaS and AI brands like Cordial, Model N, and PolyAI. To learn more, visit pancommunications.com and panblastpr.com.

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Contacts:

Connor Bradshaw

cbradshaw@pancomm.com