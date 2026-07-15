Waterloo, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Sharon M. Gum, CPA has announced a company milestone, marking 35 years of serving businesses throughout Monroe County, Illinois. Established in 1991, the company is recognizing the anniversary by reaffirming its long-term commitment to the local business community and the relationships it has developed across the region. The announcement reflects the company's continued presence in Monroe County while reinforcing its focus on serving local businesses well into the future.

The 35-year milestone represents an opportunity to recognize the importance of long-standing local businesses within the communities they serve. As Monroe County has continued to grow and evolve over the past three decades, established businesses have remained an important part of the area's economic landscape by contributing to the stability and continuity of the local business community. Sharon M. Gum, CPA stated that the anniversary provides an occasion to acknowledge this shared history while looking ahead to the years to come.

The company noted that meaningful business relationships are built over time and are strengthened through consistency, accessibility, and a genuine understanding of the communities in which businesses operate. Remaining locally based has allowed Sharon M. Gum, CPA to stay closely connected with Monroe County and to grow alongside the area's business community. The anniversary serves as a reminder of the value of maintaining a long-term local presence while continuing to adapt to changing business environments.

While the announcement recognizes an important milestone, the company emphasized that its focus remains on the future. Sharon M. Gum, CPA intends to continue supporting the Monroe County business community as local organizations respond to new opportunities, changing market conditions, and continued regional growth. The anniversary reflects not only the company's history but also its ongoing commitment to remaining part of the community it has served for 35 years.

For more about Sharon M. Gum, CPA, visit the firm's website.



About Sharon M. Gum, CPA

Founded in 1991, Sharon M. Gum, CPA is an accounting firm based in Waterloo, Illinois, serving businesses and individuals throughout Monroe County and surrounding communities. The company provides accounting, tax preparation, bookkeeping, payroll, and business consulting services tailored to a variety of client needs. Sharon M. Gum, CPA focuses on delivering personalized professional support while maintaining long-term relationships with clients across Southern Illinois.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/305250_figure1.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305250

Source: GetFeatured