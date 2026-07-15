Xeriant, Inc.: Xeriant Receives U.S. Patent for Its Breakthrough Fire-Resistant Composite Technology

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) ("Xeriant" or "the Company"), dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,679,047 covering the Company's proprietary multilayered fire-resistant polymer composite and method of making same.

The patent, which follows the Notice of Allowance received in March 2026, protects the innovative technology at the core of NEXBOARD, Xeriant's eco-friendly composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste. This awarded patent strengthens the intellectual property protection of NEXBOARD and the DUREVER advanced materials platform.

"This patent issuance is a significant milestone that validates our years of research and development," said Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant. "Our multilayered fire-resistant composite technology has the potential to redefine safety and sustainability standards across construction, with implications for aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors by offering lighter, stronger, and more fire-resistant panels that address critical challenges like wildfire risk, flooding damage, and recycling waste. Securing this patent helps protect our competitive position and should generate new opportunities for strategic partnerships, licensing, and commercialization."

The patent focuses on a layered composite design structure and manufacturing methodology which allows for more cost-effective and efficient use of fire retardants. The multilayered architecture enables higher concentrations of non-toxic fire retardants in the outer layers while using recycled plastic and cellulose fiber waste in the core, creating an eco-friendly, high-performance alternative to traditional building materials such as gypsum drywall, plywood, OSB, and MgO board.

The innovation is expected to have broad applications across multiple industries where fire safety and lightweight performance are critical. Xeriant continues to pursue international patent protection through its recently filed Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application and continuation applications to further expand its intellectual property portfolio.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, with a focus on advanced materials that can be successfully integrated and deployed across multiple industrial sectors. The Company's advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER brand and includes NexBoard, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste, and NexPatch, its companion fire-resistant joint compound.

For more information, visit www.xeriant.com.

SAFE HARBOR / FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. hereby provides cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts and that express or involve discussions about expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations concerning the company's ability to attract investors, commercialize products, secure additional intellectual property protection, and enter into strategic partnerships or licensing agreements.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date. New factors may emerge over time, and the company cannot predict all such factors or assess their impact.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Xeriant, Inc.

Investor Relations Department

(561) 491-9595

IR@xeriant.com

www.xeriant.com