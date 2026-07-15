Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Green Canada Corporation ("GCC" or the "Company"), and MAACKK Capital Corp. ("MAACKK") are pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or the "Exchange") has conditionally approved the listing application of the resulting issuer (the "Resulting Issuer") in connection with the previously announced reverse takeover (the "RTO") of MAACKK by the shareholders of the Company. Upon completion of the RTO, the Resulting Issuer will be renamed "Green Canada Uranium Corp."

Closing of the RTO is subject to, among other things, completion of a concurrent financing by GCC for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $2,850,000 (the "Concurrent Financing"), of which GCC has raised $1,931,232 to date; completion of a three-cornered amalgamation among MAACKK, GCC and a wholly owned subsidiary of MAACKK formed for the sole purpose of completing the Amalgamation, and fulfilment of all remaining conditions and requirements of the TSXV.

Prior to the closing of the RTO, MAACKK is required to: (i) complete a debt settlement transaction to eliminate all of its outstanding indebtedness; (ii) consolidate all of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of 6.25 pre-consolidation shares for one post-consolidation share; and (iii) continue from the Province of Alberta under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) into the Province of Ontario under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).

For more information regarding the RTO, please see the Company's press releases dated Nov 24, 2025 and March 4, 2026.

Private Placement

In connection with the Concurrent Financing, the Company has arranged a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Private Placement"), comprising a combination of the following:

charity flow-through units of the Company (each, a " CFT Unit ") at a price of $0.25 per CFT Unit, with each CFT Unit comprised of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow-through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a " CFT Share ") and one warrant (each, a " Warrant "); and

flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit", and together with the CFT Units, the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per FT Unit, with each FT Unit comprised of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow-through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share", and together with the CFT Shares, the "Subscribed Shares") and one-half (1/2) of one Warrant.

Each whole Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.22 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date").

The gross proceeds from the sale of the CFT Shares and the FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), related to the exploration program of the Company to be conducted on the Company's properties. The Company will renounce such expenses with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2026.

Upon closing of the RTO, each Subscribed Share will be exchanged for one Resulting Issuer share, and each whole Warrant will be exchanged for one warrant of the Resulting Issuer with equivalent terms. The Private Placement is expected to close concurrently with the RTO on or around August 7, 2026.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay certain finders a cash commission not to exceed 7% of the gross proceeds raised from, and issue compensation warrants equal to up to 7% of the Units sold to, subscribers introduced by such finders. Each compensation warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.22 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing date, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

Marshall Project Acquisition

Immediately following the closing of the RTO, GCC will complete the previously announced acquisition of Basin Energy Marshall Corp.'s 100% interest in the mineral claims known as the "Marshall Project" located in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Marshall Project Acquisition") pursuant to the terms of a definitive mineral rights purchase and sale agreement dated February 25, 2026, as amended and restated on June 22, 2026 between GCC, Basin Energy Limited (ASX: BSN) and Basin Energy Marshall Corp. The net proceeds of the Concurrent Financing will be used to fund a 1,600-metre drill program on the Marshall Project following the closing of the Private Placement and the RTO. For more information relating to the Company's proposed acquisition of the Marshall Project and the associated transactions, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 4, 2026

About Green Canada Corporation

GCC has assembled Canadian-based uranium mineral properties focused on unconformity-style uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan and the Otish Basin in Quebec. The flagship Marshall Project, to be acquired from Basin Energy Limited, and the adjacent North Millennium project, over which GCC will be granted a nine-month exclusive right to negotiate an option by Basin Energy Limited and CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. in connection with the RTO with MAACKK Capital Corp., are situated 11 km west of Cameco's 69.9%-owned Millennium deposit and 20 km southwest of CanAlaska's Pike Zone discovery on the West McArthur Project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan.

For further information on Green Canada Corporation, please contact:

Greg Ferron, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 416-270-5042

Email: gferron@ptxmetals.com

Rick Mazur, incoming Executive Chairman of the Resulting Issuer

Phone: 778-772-3100

Email: mazur@miradorgold.com

About MAACKK Capital Corp.

MAACKK is an unlisted reporting issuer in the Provinces of Alberta and British Columbia, does not hold any assets other than cash and does not carry on any active business operations other than completing the RTO with GCC.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that GCC or MAACKK expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the anticipated use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will ", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that GCC will use the proceeds of the Private Placement and close the RTO and the Marshall Project Acquisition as anticipated. Although the assumptions made by GCC in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GCC's plans or expectations include the risk that GCC will not use the proceeds of the Private Placement or close the RTO and the Marshall Acquisition as anticipated, risks relating to availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by GCC with securities regulators.

Although GCC and MAACKK have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

GCC and MAACKK expressly disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305252

Source: MAACKK Capital Corp.