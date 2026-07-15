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WKN: 865496 | ISIN: US7433151039 | Ticker-Symbol: PGV
Tradegate
15.07.26 | 16:26
182,10 Euro
-8,15 % -16,15
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
181,90182,3016:29
181,70182,4516:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2026 14:24 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Progressive Corporation: Progressive Reports June 2026 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month and quarter ended June 30, 2026:

JuneQuarter
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change
Net premiums written- 6,772 - 6,605 3 - - 21,077 - 20,076 5 -
Net premiums earned- 7,100 - 6,954 2 - - 21,573 - 20,310 6 -
Net income- 779 - 1,124 (31)- - 3,311 - 3,175 4 -
Per share available to common shareholders- 1.34 - 1.91 (30)- - 5.67 - 5.40 5 -
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities- (13) - 179 (107)- - 604 - 387 56 -
Combined ratio 90.0 86.6 3.4 pts. 87.3 86.2 1.1 pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares 583.1 588.0 (1) % 584.2 587.8 (1)-
June 30,
(thousands; unaudited)
2026 2025 % Change
Policies in Force
Personal Lines
Agency - auto11,211 10,423 8
Direct - auto16,721 15,245 10
Special lines7,297 6,850 7
Property3,631 3,608 1
Total Personal Lines38,860 36,126 8
Commercial Lines1,226 1,189 3
Total40,086 37,315 7

See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is a leading seller of personal auto, commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers in the United States.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price, Snapshot, and HomeQuote Explorer-

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Julianna Paterra
(719) 432-2509
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation
300 North Commons Blvd.
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

PDF available: Progressive June 2026 Complete Earnings Release


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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