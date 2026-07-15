Mixie Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MIXE) Completes Corporate Rebranding and Trading Symbol Change

DENVER, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mixie Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MIXE) ("Mixie" or the "Company"), formerly known as Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), today announced that its corporate name change and trading symbol change have taken effect. Effective with the market open on July 14, 2026, the Company's common stock trades on the OTC Markets under the new ticker symbol "MIXE," replacing the prior symbol "PHCG."

The name and ticker change complete a transition first announced by the Company in October 2025, and reflect a concerted effort to align the Company's public identity with its strategic focus. The new symbol is intended to give partners and the market a clearer reference point for the Company's direction.

The change affects the Company's corporate name and trading symbol only. Shareholders are not required to take any action, and outstanding stock certificates remain valid.

A New Strategic Focus

Under its new identity, Mixie Technologies is focused on acquiring intellectual property and companies whose unique, application-focused technology is designed to deliver a significant, quantifiable advantage to customers, and on building platform-based, AI-enabled technology solutions designed to support scalable, recurring-revenue models across multiple sectors. Through its portfolio companies and strategic investments, the Company is pursuing the buildout of enterprise platforms in areas that include digital twin technologies, real estate technology enablement, enterprise video delivery, education and training content delivery, and sports revenue enablement technologies.

Across these acquisitions, the Company applies a streamlined engineering and software development approach that is designed to leverage the economies of scale and speed to market afforded by artificial intelligence. By combining acquired intellectual property and businesses under a shared, AI-driven development model, Mixie Technologies intends to lower duplicated engineering costs and shorten the path from acquisition to finished product.

The Company believes that this combination of targeted acquisitions, application-focused technologies, and AI-enabled engineering is intended to position Mixie Technologies to pursue growth across a range of enterprise sectors. There can be no assurance that any anticipated growth, acquisition, integration, or platform development will be achieved.

Management and Advisor Commentary

"The move from Pure Harvest to Mixie Technologies reflects a deliberate, multi-sector strategy," said Teodros Gessesse, Co-Founder of the Mixie Technologies platform entities. "The new name and symbol reflect the strategic direction we set in October of 2025. We are concentrating on intellectual property in areas such as digital twin, real estate technology, enterprise video, education and training delivery, and sports revenue, where we believe technological change is opening room for new platforms."

"Our focus is on acquiring the right intellectual property and building the enterprise platforms that we believe can support durable, recurring-revenue businesses," said Darshan Sedani, Co-Founder of the Mixie Technologies platform entities. "We look for companies and intellectual property whose technology is designed to give customers a quantifiable advantage in a specific application. Once we acquire that technology, we apply a streamlined engineering and software development model intended to capture the economies of scale and speed to market that AI now makes possible. That is the model the MIXE identity is built around."

About Mixie Technologies, Inc.

Mixie Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MIXE), formerly Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), is a technology-centered company developing platform-based, AI-enabled solutions that are designed to support scalable, recurring-revenue models across multiple sectors. Through strategic investments in its portfolio companies, the Company operates a unified technology ecosystem spanning digital twin architecture, spatial interfaces, AI-assisted analytics, immersive visualization, and infrastructure intelligence platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's corporate name and trading symbol change; its strategic focus and business direction; its intended acquisition of intellectual property and of companies with unique, application-focused technology; the anticipated advantages such technology may provide to customers; its use of a streamlined, AI-enabled engineering and software development approach and the anticipated economies of scale and speed to market associated with it; the anticipated buildout of enterprise platforms across digital twin technologies, real estate technology enablement, enterprise video delivery, education and training content delivery, and sports revenue enablement technologies; and the Company's expectations regarding growth across multiple sectors. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, without limitation, technology development risks, acquisition and integration risks, competitive conditions, customer adoption rates, the Company's ability to obtain financing, regulatory developments, and general economic conditions. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Trademarks

HoloTwin is a trademark of HoloTwin, LLC. Adaptive 3D Detail Loading and Intelligent GLB Hand-Off System are descriptive feature names and are not claimed as trademarks. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Mixie Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MIXE)

Email: investors@mixietechnologies.com

Media Contact

Mixie Technologies, Inc.

Email: media@mixietechnologies.com

Web: https://www.mixietechnologies.com/