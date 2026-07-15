Premier Graphene, Inc. (OTC: BIEI) and HGI Industrial Technologies Successfully Complete Second Government Contract Milestone

MEXICO CITY, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene, Inc. (OTC: BIEI) and HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. de C.V. are pleased to announce the successful completion and delivery of the first 200 tactical belts under a 1,600-unit supply contract awarded by Mexico's Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA). This delivery marks an important operational milestone and reinforces the companies' growing partnership with SEDENA as discussions for additional orders, including graphene-related applications, continue to advance.

The initial tranche delivery demonstrates Premier and HGI's manufacturing precision, quality assurance capabilities, and commitment to meeting rigorous government procurement standards on schedule. The remaining 1,400 belts are scheduled for delivery in accordance with the agreed production timeline established under the contract.

Strategic Milestone and Operational Strength

"We are proud to complete this first delivery under an important government contract," said Pedro Alberto Méndez, President of Premier Graphene, Inc. and HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. de C.V. "This milestone reflects the dedication of our manufacturing team, the strength of our operational infrastructure, and our ability to deliver reliable, high-quality products that meet the demanding specifications required by institutional customers. We look forward to completing the balance of this order and continuing to strengthen our relationship with SEDENA."

The successful fulfillment of this contract further establishes Premier and HGI as trusted suppliers of advanced industrial and tactical products to government and defense customers. The companies remain focused on expanding their capabilities in dependable manufacturing, rigorous quality control, and timely execution across strategic product categories.

Upcoming Company Communications and Media Platforms

Premier Graphene Inc. and HGI Industrial Technologies will soon launch an official YouTube channel featuring company updates, manufacturing progress, technology highlights, project developments, and strategic announcements as the companies continue to secure new government contracts and achieve technological advancements. Additional details regarding the channel launch will be shared in the coming week.

The companies will also post a communication later today at info@premiergrapheneinc.com and on X (formerly Twitter), including photographic documentation of the tactical belt delivery to SEDENA.

About Premier Graphene, Inc.

Premier Graphene, Inc. (OTC: BIEI) is focused on advanced materials development, strategic manufacturing partnerships, and industrial solutions that support commercial, government, and defense-related applications. The Company pursues revenue-generating opportunities while advancing innovative technologies designed to create long-term shareholder value.

About HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. de C.V.

HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a government-qualified Mexican manufacturing and technology company specializing in the design and production of high-performance industrial and tactical products for government and commercial markets. HGI maintains expertise in advanced materials processing, quality-controlled manufacturing, and regulatory compliance for institutional procurement.

Media Contact:

Pedro Alberto Mendez

President

Premier Graphene Inc. / HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I.

Email: p.mendez@premiergrapheneinc.com

Website: premiergrapheneinc.com

Website: hgiindustrialtechnologies.com

Investor Relations:

info@premiergrapheneinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future contract opportunities, anticipated growth, strategic initiatives, operational performance, business development activities, and future financial results. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions made by management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the timing and recognition of revenue, contract performance, customer requirements, economic conditions, market conditions, regulatory developments, availability of capital, competitive factors, and other risks beyond the Company's control. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "could," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Premier Graphene Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Source: Premier Graphene, Inc. © 2026 Premier Graphene, Inc.