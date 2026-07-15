Showpad Launches its Summer '26 Release to Empower Sellers with Deal-Winning Expertise

New Showpad Genie Agents, Agent Studio, MCP Server, and extensive AI capabilities close the revenue effectiveness gap for every field-centric seller in fast-paced and complex environments.

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Showpad, the leading revenue enablement platform, today announced its extensive Summer '26 release. This comprehensive release is built around a single vision: to bridge the revenue effectiveness gap by closing the disconnect between how top sellers win deals and the challenges field-centric sellers face day-to-day. The Summer '26 release marks the largest expansion of Showpad Genie, the platform's AI core, with Showpad Genie Agents, a new Agent Studio, MCP Server integrations and sweeping advances across sales readiness, content management, buyer engagement and analytics that position Showpad as the AI foundation of any revenue stack in complex and regulated enterprises.

"The revenue effectiveness gap is one of the most stubborn problems in enterprise sales," says Apratim Purakayastha, Chief Executive Officer, Showpad. "Most enablement investments try to solve it by improving a specific area. We're targeting something harder: improving how every seller actually executes across every deal stage. This release is our most significant step toward making that a reality."

Showpad Genie Agents: Bottle up the expertise that wins deals

Traditionally, the top 20% of sellers carry 80% of revenue. Not because they work harder, but because they are fluent in the expertise that wins deals: how to earn the first meeting, pitch a complex product portfolio where compliance matters, keep a risk-averse buying committee engaged and close bigger deals with confidence. Showpad's Summer '26 release changes that with Showpad Genie Agents and Agent Studio - a simpler way to bottle up that expertise and put it to work in the field for every seller. Admins can build, configure, manage and publish specialized agents that automate mundane tasks, giving every rep an expert support team they can rely on in the moments that matter.

Inside Agent Studio six new Agents can be instantly deployed to help sellers execute otherwise manual tasks at every deal stage. Each Agent can be configured with specific details, tools and content, or Custom Agents can be built from scratch for tasks unique to their business or industry requirements.

In the field, sellers can access Genie Assistant - their personal AI chief of staff and now available on iOS - select the right Genie Agent for the job, and describe what they need via voice or text. In seconds, Genie Assistant provides an accurate response based on consistent commercial context, surfacing only what the seller is permitted to see. Deal momentum-killing "let me get back to you on that" responses to buyers are a thing of the past.

With an expert support team of Genie Agents, the rest of the field levels up - reclaiming up to 11 hours lost to manual work across dozens of tools to focus on the buyer relationships that can't be automated. Back at HQ, leadership, enablement and marketing teams finally have a secure and scalable way to make deal-winning expertise standard practice across the field.

Showpad's MCP Server: Strengthen the AI foundation of the revenue stack

As enterprises scale agentic workflows across their ecosystem, agents need to act with the context of how a company wins, reinforcing selling behaviors that drive deal quality, while maintaining trust. Showpad's MCP Server solves this by allowing third-party AI agents to access Showpad's governed content, expertise and workflows, and vice-versa, all under the same access controls already protecting the platform. Out-of-the-box MCP integrations to Salesforce Agentforce, Microsoft Copilot and Glean are also now available.

"Deal-winning expertise is now standard practice - wherever your teams work and whatever AI they use. The organizations that win won't be the ones with the most AI. They'll be the ones whose AI is grounded in how they actually win deals. Showpad is that foundation," says Potoula Chresomales, Chief Product Officer, Showpad.

Showpad platform improvements: Get deal-winning expertise across the entire buyer journey

In addition to Showpad Genie Agents and MCP integrations, Showpad's Summer '26 release embeds deal-winning expertise throughout the Showpad platform and the sales cycle.

Proving revenue effectiveness typically requires heavy lifting, especially for leaders who aren't data modeling experts. The new Analytics & Insights features enable users to more easily share what is driving deal-winning expertise in terms that leadership trusts. Users can now create custom self-serve dashboards, track the impact of AI readiness coaching, and connect Showpad platform activity and engagement directly to Salesforce revenue metrics to prove ROI. Additionally, a new conversational Analytics AI allows teams to instantly generate charts and insights using natural language questions.

To reclaim hours of valuable selling time each week and improve forecast accuracy, without losing deal context, Field Seller Agent (formerly Field Meeting AI) now automatically creates AI-generated pre-meeting briefings with open commitments and customer talking points. It also allows offline audio, image and text capture on iOS while sellers are in the field, provides structured meeting summaries for admins to define and deploy, and automatically syncs all data to CRMs like Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics and now SAP Sales Cloud and HubSpot.

Active practice helps bridge the revenue effectiveness gap, but only realistic and personal roleplay scenarios create deal-winning expertise consistently. Showpad's Roleplay AI now includes multilingual practice and gives feedback in more than 35 languages from a single roleplay scenario. Sales leaders can now also easily view audio and video of their sellers' submitted roleplays so they can coach on what actually happens with buyers.

Showpad's newly-added Authoring AI capability transforms existing slides, documents, and videos into narrated, interactive presentations with AI voiceovers and automatic translation in more than 30 languages. Content owners can now deliver engaging content at three to five times the speed of traditional production times, freeing up time to focus on revenue growth and reducing risk.

Library Health Recommendations proactively surface underused files, duplicates, and governance risks using Showpad Genie so admins can act rapidly and positively, rather than spending hours auditing content by hand.

"Showpad has become an important part of how we enable our global go-to-market teams," says Tony Kennedy, Head of Global Sales Enablement, Nextpower. "As our business continues to evolve, we need a platform that helps us deliver consistent, relevant learning and sales content at scale while adapting to the changing needs of our sellers. We're excited about these new capabilities and the opportunity to further improve seller readiness, drive productivity, and ultimately deliver a better experience for our customers."

Availability

Showpad's Summer '26 release is available to our customers today. For more information or to request access, visit showpad.com.

About Showpad

Showpad is the leader in revenue effectiveness, helping organizations in complex, field-driven industries turn strategy into execution and execution into measurable growth. Purpose-built for industrial organizations such as manufacturers, consumer packaged goods companies and medical device companies, Showpad's AI-native platform unifies content management, sales readiness, buyer engagement and revenue intelligence into a single system of execution.

Powered by Showpad Genie and grounded in trusted first-party data, Showpad enables revenue teams to automate workflows, scale winning behaviors and reclaim lost revenue across every customer interaction. More than 2,000 global organizations rely on Showpad to drive consistent, high-impact performance in the field.

Media Contact:

press@showpad.com

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SOURCE: Showpad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/showpad-launches-its-summer-26-release-to-empower-sellers-with-de-1190899