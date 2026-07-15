Rival.io Launches First-of-Its-Kind AI Execution Platform and Marketplace to Solve AI's Structural Challenges: Enterprise Governance, Builder Displacement, and Repetitive Waste

Powered by CortexOne, Rival.io Helps Enterprises Protect Data and Operational Intelligence, Gives Builders Ownership and Recurring Income, and Makes AI Execution More Efficient With Every Run

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Rival.io today announced the launch of its model-agnostic AI execution platform and marketplace, built to address three persistent challenges limiting the value of enterprise AI: governance risk, repetitive execution waste, and the displacement of the builders and experts whose knowledge makes AI useful.

AI models have become more capable, but capability alone has not made them easier to deploy safely or economically. Businesses struggle to use AI without putting sensitive data, intellectual property, and critical systems at risk. Rising compute costs, fragmented infrastructure, and the repeated rebuilding of tools and workflows make it difficult to scale enterprise AI reliably.

At the same time, economic value is increasingly concentrated around frontier models rather than the developers and domain experts whose judgment turns AI capability into useful business outcomes. That is not only a labor issue. It is an enterprise issue. Effective AI depends on human expertise, proven processes, and institutional knowledge that companies need to protect, preserve, and scale.

"The future of AI should not be built on extraction," said Craig Kronenberger, CEO and co-founder of Rival.io. "Rival.io protects intellectual property, strengthens enterprise teams, rewards human expertise, and makes every execution more valuable than the last. We are building the infrastructure for an AI economy that creates opportunity instead of consuming it."

Rival.io is the first platform to combine an enterprise execution layer, enterprise governance and security, intelligent compute routing, a monetized marketplace of expert-built tools, and recurring builder compensation in one model-agnostic platform.

Businesses can securely deploy tools created by developers and domain experts, while builders retain ownership and earn revenue each time their work is used. Powered by CortexOne, Rival.io governs how AI accesses data, uses compute, and performs work. As more tools are added to the Marketplace and executed across the platform, proven capabilities are reused, performance and efficiency improve, and the value of the entire system compounds with every run.

Taking Back Control

As enterprise AI matures, competitive advantage is shifting away from the AI model itself and toward the institutional intelligence that powers an organization. Data, proprietary workflows, business logic, and AI tools have become strategic assets that must remain under enterprise control.

Rival.io separates this intelligence layer from the underlying models, enabling organizations to leverage any frontier or open-source model without embedding their proprietary knowledge into a single provider's ecosystem. By keeping enterprise data, code, workflows, and AI assets under enterprise ownership, Rival.io helps organizations protect their intellectual property, preserve strategic flexibility, and continuously improve their AI capabilities as new models emerge.

CortexOne powers the execution layer underneath the platform, routing workloads to the optimal hardware (CPU, GPU or TPU) across cloud, data center or on-premise environments based on cost, speed, security, and performance. By matching each task to the right execution path, Rival.io reduces execution costs by 30% to 60%.

"Most companies are not building an AI advantage. They are renting intelligence and accumulating risk," said Charlie Wardell, CTO and co-founder of Rival.io. "Real advantage comes from owning the data, workflows, and execution knowledge that make AI valuable to the business. Rival.io gives enterprises control over what runs, what it can access, and what the organization retains, so every execution strengthens the company instead of deepening its dependence on an outside provider."

Building the AI Labor Economy

At the center of Rival.io is a growing marketplace of more than 2,000+ AI tools, deterministic functions, MCP servers, workflows, and domain-specific agents created by developers and subject-matter experts. By giving businesses access to verified tools that can be customized to their data, systems, policies, and operational requirements, Rival.io reduces the need to repeat model calls, recreate integrations, and rebuild workflows. Agents can combine approved marketplace tools with enterprise integrations to perform complex, multi-step work with greater consistency and less repetitive waste.

The Rival.io Marketplace creates the foundation for an AI labor economy in which developers can monetize specialized functions, consultants can turn proven methodologies into reusable systems, and industry experts can transform institutional knowledge into governed workflows.

With more than 1,000 organizations across automotive, finance, legal services, and marketing using the platform, Rival.io is expanding access to AI that is safer to deploy, easier to govern, and more useful in real operations. Builders, teams, and businesses can subscribe to create, use, publish, and sell tools, agents, and workflows through Rival.io. Enterprises can develop custom systems aligned with their data, security, and operational requirements.

Rival.io is building an AI economy where businesses access better capabilities, builders earn from their expertise, and value compounds with every successful execution.

About Rival.io

Rival.io is a model-agnostic AI execution platform and marketplace that helps businesses securely deploy, govern, and scale AI across real operations. Powered by CortexOne, Rival.io enables organizations to build and orchestrate AI workflows without managing complex infrastructure, while giving developers and domain experts a way to publish, protect, and monetize reusable tools, functions, agents, and systems. Visit Rival.io for more information.

Contact Information

Isys Caffey-Horne

isys@rival.io

(404) 548-8230

SOURCE: Rival.io

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/rival.io-launches-first-of-its-kind-ai-execution-platform-and-mar-1191133