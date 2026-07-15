Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery" or "the Company") and its affiliated companies, one of the largest and most trusted seniors housing operators in the U.S., is pleased to announce the next evolution of its operating platform with the introduction of a fully integrated, portfolio-wide segmentation and program delivery framework designed to further enhance performance, scalability, and operational excellence across its Independent Living (IL), Assisted Living (AL), and Memory Care (MC) communities.

For the past five years, Discovery has successfully operated through a segmented organizational structure model; strategically aligning its national and regional leadership teams and management company platforms to support diverse ownership groups, varying operating models, and different geographic markets. As the Company's portfolio has continued to expand, that same disciplined philosophy has evolved into a more refined tiered, community-level segmentation strategy that standardizes operations, branded programs, and service delivery across similar community types.

This enhanced framework is the next phase of Discovery's long-term operating strategy, building upon an organizational model that has enabled the Company to scale while maintaining operational consistency across one of the industry's largest and most diverse portfolios.

"This evolution of our segmentation strategy represents the natural progression of Discovery's operating platform," said Richard Hutchinson, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Senior Living. "We've always believed that different community types require different operating approaches. We began by structuring our organization through specialized management companies with both national and regional operating teams. Today, we're extending that same disciplined philosophy to the community level through standardized, tiered operating playbooks which enable us to operate similar communities in a more consistent, efficient, and scalable way while positioning the Company for continued growth."

Evolving Segmentation Strategy For Scalable Excellence

As Discovery's portfolio has grown in both size and diversity, its community mix varied widely by size, revenue profile, acuity mix, physical plant, market dynamics and operational complexity. Discovery has further refined its platform by creating an end-to-end Tier-Branded Segmentation Framework; moving beyond the one-size-fits all operating model and organized communities into operational peer groups that share similar business characteristics and service models to which every portfolio will align.

With this enhanced framework, Discovery will group "like portfolio communities" into one of four tiered segments, each representing a distinct and disciplined operational structure. This tiered model enables the Company to deploy consistent, repeatable playbooks across comparable assets

that detail how communities are to operate including: revenue potential, rate structure, budgets, staffing, care and service complexity, physical plant and amenity set.

The Segmented Framework is comprised of four tiers: Select, Classic, Premium, and Distinguished communities reflecting the following operational characteristics:

Select Communities optimized for efficiency and accessibility, with streamlined staffing models and cost structures aligned to smaller assets

optimized for efficiency and accessibility, with streamlined staffing models and cost structures aligned to smaller assets Classic Communities operate as balanced, full-service communities with standardized programming and operational depth across all core functions

operate as balanced, full-service communities with standardized programming and operational depth across all core functions Premium Communities support larger, higher-revenue assets with expanded operational complexities, enhanced product and service deliveries, and broader programming infrastructure

support larger, higher-revenue assets with expanded operational complexities, enhanced product and service deliveries, and broader programming infrastructure Distinguished Communities are structured to support complex, high-end assets with the most robust staffing models, service layers, and operational sophistication

Tier-Segmented Operating Playbooks: Designed To Improve Community Performance and NOI

These comprehensive, end-to-end tiered segment playbooks provide a complete framework that aligns specific branded programs, staffing structures, labor deployment, operational standards, service delivery models and financial guardrails to pre-set standards for each tier segment. By segmenting and standardizing operational execution of "like communities" in each tier, Discovery will be able to drive stronger operational consistency, enhance resident experiences, create meaningful marketplace differentiation, improve occupancy, operating margins, and net operating income (NOI).

From an operating perspective, playbooks establish tier-specific operational guidelines and standards for distinct branded programs within Select, Classic, Premium and Distinguished communities across key areas including: Culinary, Resident Engagement, Resident Experiences, Health & Wellness Care Services, and Memory Care. This disciplined approach allows Discovery to quickly integrate new communities, scale best practices across its expanding portfolio, and consistently deliver strong operational performance regardless of ownership structure or geographic market, while still allowing flexibility for regional market dynamics and local community desires.

"Our segmentation strategy is creating efficiencies and consistency enabling continued scalability across Discovery and our management company portfolios," said Diana Ferrante Thies, Executive Vice President of Brand Management and Corporate Communications. "By aligning all disciplines: sales, marketing and operations, through segmented playbooks, we've created a full system that enables Discovery to better integrate and optimize any community type, replicate best practices across a growing portfolio, differentiate our programs and drive improved occupancy, margin expansion and NOI performance for our ownership groups."

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio approaching 47,000 units across 420-plus communities in 40 states. The Company, and ~25,000 team members, is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery proudly ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study achieving #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Assisted Living & Memory Care Communities while also ranking #1 in Community Staff, Resident Activities, Resident Apartment/Living Unit, and Community Buildings & Grounds and #2 in Customer Satisfaction among Independent Living Communities. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery at Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fifth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was again certified a Great Place to Work - May 2026 - May 2027.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304936

Source: Discovery Senior Living