Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - On July 14, 2026, Huawei held its Flagship Product Global Launch Event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where it officially unveiled the HUAWEI Pura 90s Series, HUAWEI FreeClip 2 S and HUAWEI MatePad Air. Led by the HUAWEI Pura 90s Series and its upgraded imaging technologies, these new devices seamlessly extend users' all-scenario experiences, empowering them to capture, express, and create more effortlessly in everyday life.





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Advanced Imaging, Designed for Expression, Capturing Every Meaningful Moment

As a key highlight of the launch, the HUAWEI Pura 90s Series delivers flagship imaging, empowering expression. Guided by the Rhythm of Colour design philosophy, the series combines clean design lines with a layered colour palette to create a distinctive and cohesive visual identity, while the Dual-Tone Gradient Mid-Frame [1] further enhances its aesthetic. The HUAWEI Pura 90s Series also introduces comprehensive imaging upgrades. Equipped with 200MP Ultra Large Sensor Telephoto Camera[2], True-to-Colour Camera 2.0 and a range of industry-leading imaging technologies, it delivers clear, stable, and consistent results across long-range, macro, and challenging lighting scenarios. Enhanced by AI-powered composition and image optimisation, users can move efficiently from capture to refinement, resulting in more expressive and refined visual outcomes.

Luminous Aesthetics, Designed for Style, Balancing Fashion and Comfort

Designed for personal style and everyday wear, the HUAWEI FreeClip 2 S introduces Huawei's Luminous Aesthetics design philosophy, combining metallic lustre with organic tones in two new colourways - Deepsea Blue and Space Silver - to support individual style expression. The all-new Luminous Charging Case, crafted through over 100 precision manufacturing steps, features a refined rounded silhouette while expanding usable interior space by 20%[3], providing room for both earbuds and small accessories. Complementing the design, the upgraded Airy C-bridge blends skin-friendly liquid silicone with a luminous texture-spraying process to create a distinctive metallic finish. Refined through 22 paint-mixing and spraying processes, it balances visual elegance with a soft and comfortable fit, delivering both style and all-day wearability. Combined with Huawei's open-ear listening experience, the HUAWEI FreeClip 2 S delivers clear listening and calling performance for everyday use.

Lightweight Design, Designed for Inspiration and Productivity

Designed for inspiration and productivity, the HUAWEI MatePad Air features a slim 5.3 mm [4] profile while delivering flagship-level performance. Equipped with the Ultra-clear OLED PaperMatte Display, it delivers vibrant visuals and exceptional clarity, empowering users to create with greater ease.

Maintaining its sleek and lightweight design, the device offers accurate colour reproduction and exceptional clarity, delivering an immersive viewing experience across work, learning, content creation and entertainment scenarios.

With powerful PC-level productivity and an integrated suite of AI tools, the HUAWEI MatePad Air helps users work more efficiently, transform ideas into content, and present complete solutions with ease. Together, these capabilities enable a seamless creative workflow and bring PC-level productivity into a lightweight form factor.

Together, the HUAWEI Pura 90s Series, HUAWEI FreeClip 2 S, and HUAWEI MatePad Air showcase Huawei's all-scenario ecosystem. From capturing meaningful moments and expressing personal style to supporting creativity, they deliver a more connected and cohesive user experience across everyday scenarios.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to evolve its ecosystem to support diverse user needs, delivering a smarter and more efficient connected experience.

[1] Only available in the Orange Ocean model.

[2] The 200 MP high-resolution mode is only available at the 4x focal length and requires a HOTA update. Optical zoom ratios are approximate.

[3] Data is a comparison with HUAWEI FreeClip 2 and comes from Huawei lab tests.

[4] Data comes from Huawei laboratories. Actual weight and thickness may vary depending on product configuration, manufacturing processes, and measurement methods.

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