Serious allegations over the security of Great Britain's electricity grid have emerged in the wake of grid operator NESO issuing its first ever summer Electricity Margin Notice (EMN) on June 23. On July 7 former UK Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho MP raised the "risk of blackouts from the increasing instability of our electricity grid" in a parliamentary debate, and informed the UK House of Commons that she had been contacted by a whistleblower "at the heart of our grid operator." "They allege that senior managers have ordered control room operators to hide information that shows that the grid ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...