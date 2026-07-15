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PR Newswire
15.07.2026 16:06 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

UGEE TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD: ugee Globally Launches Funbox, UL GREENGUARD Certified Kids 3D Printer Safe & Friendly for Children and Beginners with Out-of-box Operation

Ease of Use: Zero-Threshold Overall Design Lets Kids Operate Independently

In terms of usability, Funbox comes fully 100% pre-assembled right out of packaging with zero requirement for bed leveling, screw installation or complicated mechanical debugging. Adopting Wi-Fi 6 dual-band wireless connection and proprietary UFun mobile application, it delivers a peak print speed of 500mm/s and ultra-fine 0.05mm minimum layer precision. Three-tier hierarchical slicing modes covering Fast, Standard, and Fine satisfy diverse needs from preschool beginners to teen hobbyists. Built-in 2MP HD camera enables real-time remote monitoring and creative time-lapse shooting, while practical built-in functions including power-loss resume printing and filament jam auto-detection effectively reduce print failure rates and lower daily maintenance burden for both kids and guardians.

Fun & Creation: AI Powers Diversified Creation for Edutainment STEM Experience

Highlighting immersive creative fun and STEM education value, Funbox's proprietary AI ShapeGen algorithm realizes three intelligent generation modes: voice description, text input and hand-doodle conversion, instantly turning kids' casual sketches and random ideas into printable 3D models. The UFun App hosts a continuously updated rich resource library filled with toys, stationery, animal crafts and mechanical models, paired with serialized free online STEM tutorial courses that guide children to learn structural design and engineering logic during hands-on making. Unlike Toybox's closed ecosystem locking users into overpriced proprietary filaments, Funbox fully supports all mainstream universal 1.75mm PLA materials to cut long-term household operating costs and maximize creative freedom.

Pricing & Availability

Pre-order kicks off July 15 exclusively via official ugee website at preferential price $269 with complimentary 7 rolls of standard PLA filaments bundled for early-bird buyers.

About ugee

A global creative hardware enterprise distributing products across 100+ nations, ugee focuses on digital art equipment and educational STEM tools, extending its layout from drawing tablets to household 3D printing to fuel children's hands-on creativity.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ugee-globally-launches-funbox-ul-greenguard-certified-kids-3d-printer-safe--friendly-for-children-and-beginners-with-out-of-box-operation-302824812.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.