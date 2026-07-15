Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: UAE Elevator & Escalator Market New Installation Units to Reach 5.47 Thousand by 2031 - Exclusive Insights by Arizton

CHICAGO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's recent research highlights that the UAE elevator and escalator market by new installations was valued at 4.55 thousand units in 2025 and is expected to reach 5.47 thousand units by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.11%. Market growth is supported by continued investment in public infrastructure, high-rise and mixed-use developments, tourism and hospitality projects, and smart city initiatives, which are expanding requirements for advanced, connected, and energy-efficient vertical transportation systems.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the UAE Elevator & Escalator Market

Pages- 125

Region- 1

Company- 22

Segment-6

UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Snapshot

Market Size by New Installations (2031) 5.47 Thousand Units Market Size by New Installations (2025) 4.55 Thousand Units CAGR - New Installations (2025-2031) 3.11 % Market Size by Installed Base (2031) 119.9 Thousand Units Market Size by Modernization (2031) USD 90.36 Million Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031

The Trends Behind UAE's Next Wave of Vertical Development

Public Infrastructure Investment Supports Market Expansion: The UAE's 2026 Federal Budget reached a record AED 92.4 billion (USD 25.2 billion), up 29.2% from 2025, with 48% allocated to infrastructure and construction projects. Investment across transport networks, public buildings, healthcare, education, and utilities is strengthening the project pipeline for the UAE elevator and escalator market.

Tourism and Hospitality Development Creates New Project Opportunities: UAE hotel revenues exceeded AED 9.8 billion (USD 2.67 billion), while occupancy rates reached around 85% in early 2026. Continued investment in hotels, resorts, airports, retail destinations, cultural attractions, and mixed-use tourism projects is supporting new elevator and escalator installations.

Smart City Investment Advances Connected Elevator Technologies: Government investment exceeding USD 54 billion in AI-driven smart city projects, alongside the Dubai Smart City Strategy, is supporting the adoption of smart elevators, IoT-enabled systems, predictive maintenance, AI-based traffic management, and energy-efficient vertical transportation solutions.

UAE Supertall Construction Pipeline Drives Demand for Advanced Elevator Systems

The UAE's expanding supertall construction pipeline is creating a new phase of demand in the UAE elevator and escalator market. With 37 supertall skyscrapers already established, the next wave of landmark developments, including the 725-meter Burj Azizi, 595-meter Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences, and 532-meter Tiger Sky Tower, is set to sustain high-rise construction activity through 2027-2029. As these increasingly complex residential, mixed-use, and hospitality projects move toward completion, demand is shifting toward higher-value vertical transportation systems, including high-speed elevators, intelligent traffic management, multi-zone elevator solutions, and specialized maintenance services, creating long-term opportunities for elevator manufacturers and technology providers

Major Vendors Advance Connected and Energy-Efficient Elevator Technologies

KONE High-Rise MiniSpace DX targets tall buildings with UltraRope lightweight hoisting technology, improved energy efficiency, and greater customization, reflecting the growing technical requirements of high-rise developments.

Otis Gen3 Connected Vertical Mobility Platform integrates the Otis ONE IoT platform to enable cloud connectivity, real-time performance monitoring, predictive maintenance, digital infotainment, and building-system integration.

Fujitec Ele Glance updates the company's standard elevator offering with improvements in design, maintainability, and functionality for modern building requirements.

Schindler 5000 strengthens the machine-room-less (MRL) elevator segment for low- and mid-rise buildings through larger cars and entrances, regenerative drive technology, IoT readiness, and improved space utilization.

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Key Vendors in the UAE Elevator & Escalator Market

Otis

KONE

Schindler

Mitsubishi Electric

Hyundai Elevator

Hitachi

Fujitec

Other Prominent Vendors

Sigma Elevators

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation

Orona

KLEEMANN

Canny Elevator Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Yungtay Elevator Co., Ltd.

IFE Elevators Co., Ltd.

Morris Elevators

Atlas Elevators Factory LLC

Gulf Elevators Co. LLC

ALFA Elevator Contracting LLC

Al Sharif Elevators L.L.C.

Gitech Lifts & Escalators Co.

SJEC Corporation

Nibav Lifts

Elevator Market Segmentation by

Machine Type

Hydraulic and Pneumatic

Machine Room Traction

Machine Room Less Traction

Others

Climbing

Elevators

Industrial Elevators

Carriage Type

Passenger

Freight

Capacity

2-15 Persons

16-24 Persons

25-33 Persons

34 Persons and Above

End-User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Public Transit

Institutional

Infrastructural

Escalator Market Segmentation by

Product Type

Parallel

Multi Parallel

Walkway

Crisscross

End-User

Public Transit

Commercial

Others

Institutional Sector

Infrastructure

Industrial

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

What will be the growth rate of the UAE elevator and escalator market?

How big is the UAE elevator and escalator market?

What is the number of installed bases in the UAE elevator and escalator market in 2025?

What are the key opportunities in the UAE elevator and escalator market?

What are the key UAE elevator and escalator market players?

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