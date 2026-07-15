HWAL Inc.: Lunar Records Artists and Space Blue Ignite Patriotic Spirit at Countdown 250 Ball with Live Art Auction Supporting Operation Renewed Hope Foundation

Scott Page (Pink Floyd), Celeste Kellogg, Gerardo Velez (Jimi Hendrix/Woodstock), Roxie Green, Isauro Mercado III & Brayden Bugazzi Deliver Unforgettable Live Performances and Creation Honoring American Heroes

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / HWAL, Inc., (OTCID:HWAL). In a powerful fusion of music, visual art, and philanthropy, Lunar Records artists and Space Blue collaborators took center stage at the Countdown 250 Ball and American Hero Awards night, part of America's 250th anniversary celebrations. The star-studded evening at the Washington Hilton honored veterans and American icons while raising critical funds for homeless veterans through the Operation Renewed Hope Foundation.

Lunar Records', a joint venture company founded by Melody Trust, LLC, a subsidiary of HWAL, Inc., and the SI Blue Foundation-"Space Blue", impressive roster was represented through electrifying live performances. Scott Page, legendary saxophonist from Pink Floyd, joined forces with HWAL Inc. CEO and Lunar Records co-founder Roxie Green on drums and percussionist icon Gerardo Velez-known worldwide for his performances with Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock-on conga. Together, they delivered a rousing live rendition of the iconic "Gonna Fly Now" (the Rocky theme), channeling the spirit of perseverance, triumph, and heroism that defined the evening.

Adding a dynamic visual dimension, renowned artist and Lunaprise Museum contributor Isauro Mercado III created a striking live painting tribute to Sylvester Stallone's enduring legacy as an all-American hero. The artwork was masterfully embellished in real time by acclaimed artist Brayden Bugazzi. The completed masterpiece was dramatically auctioned live by Space Blue Lunaprise Museum Curator Dallas Santana, with proceeds directed to support veterans experiencing homelessness via the Operation Renewed Hope Foundation.

The evening also spotlighted the full artistic depth of Lunar Records, proudly featuring a roster of talented artists including Andrew Lane, Celeste Kellogg and Jennifer Messina alongside its flagship performers Scott Page and Gerardo Velez. This convergence underscored Lunar Records' commitment to preserving iconic music heritage while driving meaningful philanthropic impact. American great musician Lee Greenwood also took to the stage delivering the great song "God Bless The USA".

Lunaprise Museum Art Now Available Year-Round at nftblue.com to Support Veterans

Physical art exhibits from the historic Lunaprise Museum-the world's first art museum on the Moon-were prominently featured throughout the event. Select commemorative and original works are now available for purchase online year-round via Space Blue's premier digital art platform at www.nftblue.com. Partial to full proceeds will benefit the Operation Renewed Hope Foundation, extending the legacy of the Countdown 250 celebrations throughout 2026 and beyond.

Featured works now available include:

Val Kilmer commemorative art piece by Remo Canatero

Exclusive 1:1 edition commemorative Carlos Santana album art by Isauro Mercado III

Sports icons tributes, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, and "Lotus Games" (a female Olympian tribute curated by Sir Thomas Murphy and Ori Bengal)

Scott Page's 250th Anniversary commemorative art (already in the collections of luminaries such as super-agent Leigh Steinberg, who recently supported related business events in Las Vegas)

"This extraordinary convergence of live performance and artistic creation embodies the very essence of the American spirit we celebrate this year," said Dallas Santana, Lunaprise Museum Curator and Space Blue executive. "By honoring heroes like Sylvester Stallone through art and supporting our veterans with tangible action, we are building legacies that transcend Earth itself-preserving culture on the Moon while making a real difference here at home."

Adding to the historic nature of the weekend, many of the participating artists and collaborators-including Dallas Santana, Scott Page, Roxie Green, Isauro Mercado III, Gerardo Velez, and Brayden Bugazzi-were recently honored with prestigious "Space History Maker" medals at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, recognizing their pioneering contributions to cultural preservation, space heritage, and American innovation.

About Lunar Records

Lunar Records is a visionary music and entertainment group, founded by Melody Trust, LLC, a subsidiary of HWAL, Inc., (OTCID:HWAL), and Space Blue, is dedicated to the preservation, celebration, and innovative monetization of iconic music, film, and cultural heritage. Its distinguished roster features legendary and emerging artists including Scott Page (Pink Floyd saxophonist), Gerardo Velez (Jimi Hendrix/Woodstock percussion legend), Billboard winning music producer Andrew Lane & Celeste Kellogg, Jennifer Messina, and more. Through live events, immersive experiences, digital assets and collectibles, strategic partnerships and philanthropic initiatives, Lunar Records bridges classic legacies with future-forward platforms; while generating support for meaningful causes.

About Space Blue & Lunaprise Museum

Space Blue is the innovative parent organization behind Lunaprise-the world's first lunar art museum in a Galactic Legacy Labs payload, which successfully landed on the Moon's south pole in February 2024 via the IM-1/Odysseus mission, carrying over 222 art projects, rare music archives (including Woodstock-era masters), the first full-length motion picture on the Moon (The 9th Raider), and cultural artifacts designed for billion-year preservation. Curated by Dallas Santana, Space Blue integrates art, music, film, and space exploration through its digital art platform (www.nftblue.com), tokenized funds (Lunarbits, My Moon Exp Fund), and high-profile events. The company is committed to cultural legacy, education, and using art and technology to inspire humanity and support veterans and philanthropic causes.

About Countdown 250 / America 250

Countdown 250 is the pinnacle of a series of landmark patriotic events in 2026 celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States. Highlights included the black-tie gala countdown on July 4th at the Washington Hilton. The events honor American history makers, veterans, and the enduring spirit of freedom, innovation, and resilience.

About Operation Renewed Hope Foundation

Operation Renewed Hope Foundation is dedicated to supporting homeless veterans by providing housing assistance, essential resources, community reintegration programs, and renewed hope. The organization partners with high-profile events like Countdown 250 to amplify impact through live auctions, art sales, public awareness, and direct funding that helps veterans rebuild their lives.

About HWAL Inc.

HWAL, Inc. (OTCID:HWAL), www.hwal.net is a multimedia holding company driving innovation in entertainment, space archiving, AI, Real World Assets, and digital media assets. Through subsidiaries like Melody Trust and Lunar Records, HWAL curate's iconic cultural legacies, including working with Space Blue on the Lunaprise Moon Museum.

HWAL Inc. is a key entertainment and production partner with Space Blue in founding Lunar Records to focus on music, live events, artist development, and impactful collaborations. HWAL plays an instrumental role in bringing together legendary performers for cultural and philanthropic initiatives that honor American heritage and to support veterans.

Media Contact & Further Information

Lunaprise Museum | Space Blue

Email: media@spaceblue.club

Websites: www.spaceblue.club

www.nftblue.com

www.lunaprise.live

Video Highlights

Corporate Communications:

HWAL www.hwal.net

Lunar Records: www.lunarrecords.com

info@hollywall.com X.com/lunarecordsfund

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SOURCE: HWAL Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/lunar-records-artists-and-space-blue-ignite-patriotic-spirit-at-countdown-250-ba-1191352