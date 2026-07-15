Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Veritas Association Management has been awarded accreditation by the AMC Institute, the global trade association representing the Association Management industry. This distinction places the healthcare-focused association management company among an elite group of firms recognized for meeting the industry's highest standards of operational performance, ethical practices and client service.

Among more than 500 association management companies (AMCs) worldwide, fewer than 80 have achieved AMC Institute Accreditation, a distinction that recognizes firms demonstrating excellence in governance, financial management, service delivery, talent development and operational controls. Accreditation is based on the ANSI Standard of Good Practices for the Association Management Company Industry and requires independent third-party verification. AMCs with accreditation are the recognized choice of associations and not-for-profit organizations.

For Veritas, the accreditation reinforces its long-standing commitment to helping healthcare associations strengthen governance, potentially improve financial stability, advance medical education and support the research and collaboration that aims to improve patient outcomes.

"Healthcare associations are navigating unprecedented change," said Donna Kelly, Co-Founder of Veritas Association Management. "Our clients rely on us to help them make sound strategic decisions, strengthen their organizations and position themselves for long-term success. Earning AMC Institute Accreditation validates the standards, expertise and accountability we bring to every partnership, and reflects our commitment to helping medical societies fulfill their missions with confidence."

Administered by AMC Institute and supported by ASAE & The Center for Association Leadership and is based on the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Standard of Good Practices for the AMC Industry. ANSI requires that the standard be reviewed and updated regularly to remain an approved standard. The accreditation evaluates measurable business practices across critical operational areas, including client service, financial management, employee development and organizational governance. Accredited firms must undergo re-accreditation every four years to demonstrate continued compliance with the standard.

"We applaud Veritas Association Management on this significant achievement," said Sarah Timm, chair of AMC Institute. "AMC Institute accreditation requires that association management firms demonstrate adherence to operational and ethical best practices, as outlined in the AMC Institute Standard. Accreditation distinguishes Veritas' ongoing commitment to leadership in association management."

Unlike general association management firms, Veritas exclusively serves healthcare and medical specialty organizations. The company partners with association boards and physician leaders to strengthen governance, modernize educational programming, develop sustainable revenue strategies and address some of healthcare's most pressing challenges, including physician engagement, workforce development and the evolving landscape of continuing medical education.

"Our role extends far beyond managing meetings or administrative functions," Kelly said. "We become an extension of each organization's leadership team, helping associations navigate complexity, seize new opportunities and create meaningful impact for their members and the patients they ultimately serve."

For more about AMC Institute accreditation, visit www.AMCInstitute.org/accreditation. To learn more about Veritas Association Management visit www.veritasamc.com.

About Veritas Association Management

Veritas Association Management is a healthcare-focused association management company that partners with medical societies and professional healthcare organizations to strengthen governance, improve financial stability and advance education, research and member engagement. With expertise spanning more than 30 medical specialties and subspecialties, Veritas serves as both the operational backbone and strategic advisor for organizations working to improve patient outcomes and shape the future of healthcare.





Veritas Association Management Earns Prestigious AMC Institute Accreditation

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Donna Kelly, Co-founder of Veritas Association Management (by Organic Headshots)

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Source: Veritas Association Management