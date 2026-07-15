Germany deployed approximately 1.28 GW of new PV capacity in June, according to the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 1.29 GW in May and 1.1 GW in June 2025. The newly installed PV capacity for the first six months of this year reached 7.39 GW, up slightly down around 8 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative installed solar power, meanwhile, has reached 125.2 GW at the end of June. A detailed analysis for June shows little change compared with previous months, with capacity additions in April and May also remaining at around 1.3 GW. Ground-mounted ...

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