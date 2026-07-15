MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Investment Manager Holding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15
15 July 2026
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
(the "Company" or "MIGO")
LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
Asset Value Investors ("AVI"), the investment manager of the Company, has made today a purchase of 15,440 shares in the Company in connection with AVI's commitment to invest at least 25% of its investment management performance fee into MIGO shares.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3008 4913
ENDS
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