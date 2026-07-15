MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Investment Manager Holding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

15 July 2026

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company" or "MIGO")

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

Asset Value Investors ("AVI"), the investment manager of the Company, has made today a purchase of 15,440 shares in the Company in connection with AVI's commitment to invest at least 25% of its investment management performance fee into MIGO shares.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Frostrow Capital LLP Company Secretary Tel: 020 3008 4913

ENDS