The Assistance Fund: The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for Hypertriglyceridemia

Copay Assistance From The Assistance Fund Now Available for Eligible People Living With Hypertriglyceridemia

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new copay assistance program for people living with hypertriglyceridemia. The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical costs for treatment, such as copays, coinsurance, and deductibles.

Hypertriglyceridemia is a serious, life-changing condition caused by a buildup of triglyceride lipids in the blood. Patients experience an increased risk of acute pancreatitis as triglyceride levels increase, especially when they are over 1,000-2,000mg/dL.1 Approximately 20% of American adults have high levels of these lipids, with prevalence increasing in adults over age 60. A lipid panel can help diagnose patients and enable doctors to recommend the best course of treatment and disease management.2

"For too long, the cost of treatment has stood between people living with hypertriglyceridemia and the medication that improves their quality of life," said Danielle Vizcaino, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "Thanks to the support of our donors, the Hypertriglyceridemia Copay Assistance Program is helping to remove that barrier and making it possible for more patients to access treatment that is critical to their health."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (844) 507-5153 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the disease programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages nearly 110 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped over 210,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-changing disease. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

Media Contact

Margaret Figley

Senior Director of Communications

margaret.figley@tafcares.org

1 National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, "Pancreatitis Secondary to Hypertriglyceridemia," https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK279082/, accessed June 2026.

2 Cleveland Clinic, "Hypertriglyceridemia," https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/23942-hypertriglyceridemia, accessed June 2026. SOURCE: The Assistance Fund (TAF)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-assistance-fund-opens-new-program-for-hypertriglyceridemia-1188966