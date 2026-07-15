Dallas Boat Show: Final Call: Dallas Summer Boat Show Cruises Into Dallas This Weekend Only

Hundreds of boats, exclusive show pricing and family-friendly attractions arrive at Dallas Market Hall July 16-19

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / North Texas boating enthusiasts have one final opportunity this weekend to discover the latest boats, accessories and on-the-water lifestyle as the Dallas Summer Boat Show returns to Dallas Market Hall for four days only, Thursday, July 16 through Sunday, July 19.

Whether visitors are ready to purchase their first boat, upgrade to something new or simply dream about weekends on the water, the show brings together one of the region's largest selections of boats under one roof. Attendees can compare brands side-by-side, talk directly with dealers and manufacturers, and take advantage of special boat show pricing available only during the event.

"There's simply no better place to shop for a boat than the Dallas Summer Boat Show," said Bron Beal, Executive Director of Dallas Boat Show. "You can compare hundreds of boats in one location, ask questions directly to the experts and often find incentives that aren't available after the show ends. Whether you're a lifelong boater or just beginning to explore the lifestyle, this weekend is the perfect time to experience everything boating has to offer."

The Dallas Summer Boat Show features fishing boats, pontoons, wake boats, ski boats, cruisers, personal watercraft and more from many of the industry's leading manufacturers. Visitors will also find marine accessories, electronics, docks, lifts, apparel and boating services to help prepare for the season ahead.

More than a shopping event, the show offers a chance for families to explore the boating lifestyle together. Experienced boaters can compare the newest innovations, while first-time buyers can learn about ownership, financing and selecting the right boat for their needs.

With summer in full swing, organizers encourage attendees not to wait.

"This show only happens once each summer," Beal said. "If you've been thinking about getting on the water or upgrading your current boat, this is your chance before the season slips away."

DALLAS BOAT SHOW DETAILS:

When: July 16-19, 2026

Where: Dallas Market Hall, 2200 Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75207

Show Schedule:

Thursday, July 16, 2026 from 3-8 pm

Friday, July 17, 2026 from 12-8 pm

Saturday, July 18, 2026 from 10 am- 8 pm

Sunday, July 19, 2026 from 10 am -5 pm

Cost & Ticket Information:

Adults: $15

Children (ages 5-13): $8

Children under 5: Free

Parking is free of charge

Boating Dealers include:

Action Watersports, Big Water Marine, Boaters World Marine Center, Buxton Marine, Carey & Sons Marine, Eisenhower Yacht Club, Fun N Sun Sports Center, Boardco Boats, Marine Max Dallas, Lakeview Boating Center, NXTLVL Marine, Phil Dill Boats, Lake Kings Boats, H2GO Paddle Co, Ridenow Powersports, Slalom Shop, Texas Malibu, Texoma Boathouse, Nichols Marine

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dallasboatshow

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dallas_boatshow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dallasboatshow/

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

Mobile: 972-955-9747

dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

SOURCE: Dallas Boat Show

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/final-call-dallas-summer-boat-show-cruises-into-dallas-this-weeken-1191606