Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - PepMD, a new private standards organization dedicated to credentialing, provider verification, pharmacy recognition, and research infrastructure in peptide medicine, today announced its official launch. The organization was created to bring consistent, transparent standards to a field that has expanded quickly but has not always had the professional infrastructure to match.

PepMD's launch comes as the organization's founder is set to deliver public commentary during the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee Open Public Hearing on July 23, 2026, which is expected to address issues relevant to peptide compounding.





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As peptide-based therapies have become more widely used in clinical practice and research, the systems supporting providers, pharmacies, researchers, and patients have not always kept pace. Healthcare organizations, pharmacies, and patients increasingly need reliable ways to evaluate professional qualifications, sourcing practices, and research integrity, and PepMD was formed to help fill that gap.

Founded in 2026, PepMD is designed to complement existing regulatory oversight rather than replace it. Its work centers on developing objective credentialing standards, recognizing responsible pharmacy practices, supporting transparent provider verification, and encouraging research environments capable of producing meaningful real-world evidence. By bringing these functions together under a single framework, PepMD aims to give healthcare professionals clearer standards to work toward and give patients and industry stakeholders more confidence in the practitioners and pharmacies they rely on.

PepMD was founded by Karthik Achari, a clinician with a background spanning pharmaceutical distribution, healthcare operations, provider compliance, and supply chain infrastructure. That experience informed the organization's focus: rather than adding another layer of regulation, PepMD is building the professional infrastructure - credentialing, verification, and standards - that the peptide medicine field has lacked.

A central premise behind PepMD's standards is the distinction between authorization and qualification. Authorization determines whether a clinician is legally permitted to practice; qualification reflects the education, competency, and experience needed to responsibly evaluate and administer peptide-based therapies. PepMD's credentialing framework is intended to make that distinction more visible to patients, pharmacies, and healthcare organizations.

"Healthcare has always depended on trust, and that trust is built through standards, accountability, and transparency," said Karthik Achari, founder of PepMD. "As peptide medicine continues to evolve, its progress depends not only on scientific advancement but on the systems that help ensure qualified practice, responsible research, and confidence across the healthcare community."

PepMD is not positioned as a substitute for regulators, licensing boards, or professional organizations. Instead, it is intended to work alongside them, developing practical frameworks that help define qualified practice within peptide medicine - from clinician credentialing and pharmacy recognition to provider verification and research standards focused on quality and documentation.





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The organization also plans to address the quality of real-world evidence in peptide medicine. As more clinicians explore peptide-based therapies, PepMD intends to support standardized documentation and transparent research practices that can generate evidence useful to individual providers and the broader medical community.

"Healthcare advances most effectively when knowledge can be measured, shared, and continuously improved," Achari said. "Building systems that encourage responsible research strengthens the entire ecosystem."

PepMD's roadmap includes expanded credentialing frameworks, verification programs, pharmacy recognition standards, and research initiatives. The organization's stated goal is a peptide medicine ecosystem where patients can make more informed decisions, providers have access to recognized professional standards, pharmacies are evaluated through transparent criteria, and research organizations operate within frameworks that support quality and accountability. PepMD says it plans to work with healthcare professionals, researchers, pharmacies, and industry stakeholders as it builds out these standards.

About PepMD

PepMD is a private standards organization focused on credentialing, provider verification, pharmacy recognition, and research infrastructure within peptide medicine. Founded in 2026, PepMD develops standards intended to complement existing regulatory oversight and support professional accountability across the field. For more information, visit www.pepmd.com.

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency