Fiduciary Decisions Launches DCIO Investment Lineup Benchmarking Suite to Help Firms Differentiate their Solutions, Win Shelf Space, and Defend Placement

New suite gives DCIO sales teams, asset managers, and the retirement plan advisors they support a continuum of independent, third-party reports designed to drive product placement, differentiate offerings, and equip fiduciary conversations with advisors and plan sponsors.

TUALATIN, OR / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Fiduciary Decisions (FDI), the industry leader in independent, data-driven benchmarking solutions, today announced its DCIO Investment Lineup Benchmarking Suite - a continuum of reports and analytics that are purpose-built for DCIO teams, asset managers, and their advisor partners.

DCIO teams operate in one of the most competitive arenas in financial services: limited shelf space, crowded categories, intense pressure to differentiate, and advisors who need tools to validate fund selection. The new suite is designed around those realities, giving sales professionals a third-party, conflict-free way to drive product placement, defend existing positions, and add measurable value to every advisor and consultant relationship.

"DCIO teams are looking for new and meaningful ways to better engage and service their advisor partners," said Mike Narkoff, Chief Revenue Officer at Fiduciary Decisions. "At a strategic level, this suite positions investment strategies within a fiduciary framework that resonates with advisors and plan sponsors. Tactically, it gives DCIO teams a new, unique solution set that complements our current Advisor Solutions as well as a practical way to identify opportunities, guide conversations, and support recommendations with credible, data-driven insight."

A Continuum of Reports, not a Single Deliverable

Rather than a one-size-fits-all output, the suite delivers a continuum of reports enabling DCIO teams to engage the advisor or consultant needs at various stages of the engagement cycle:

Investment Profile - A clear educational view of typical plan investment menu, ideal for early advisor conversations

Investment Check - A total-lineup analysis that surfaces opportunities across an entire investment menu

Investment Comparison - Head-to-head fund comparisons for placement and replacement discussions

TDF Comparison - Target-date fund analysis comparing the incumbent series TDFs with alternatives in terms of glide path, active/passive exposure, and allocations to non-traditional assets.

Investment List - Expense and performance views structured for advisor and internal product team use

Investment Expense by Market Segment - Analyze specific share classes' expenses vs. custom Benchmark Groups (BMGs) across 17 unique market segments

Reports are supported by FDI's standard analytics and a custom report writer, allowing DCIO teams and home-office teams to track utilization by advisor firm and company sales resource.

Built on the Industry's Most Comprehensive Database

The suite draws on FDI's proprietary database of more than 375,000 plans across all DC plan types and market segment with the data sourced directly from service providers and fee disclosures. That breadth and depth of data make peer comparisons more accurate and the resulting reports more defensible in front of plan sponsors.

"This suite gives advisors something they've been asking for: a new set of solutions that are simple to understand, easy to use in front of a plan sponsor, and conflict-free because we're an independent third party-we don't manufacture or sell the funds being evaluated," said Craig Rosenthal, Chief Marketing Officer at Fiduciary Decisions. "For the DCIO teams, that independence is exactly what makes the report useful in the room."

Asset managers win when their advisors win. And because every report is grounded in a peer set that reflects plans of similar size, structure, and design, DCIO teams can share unique materials that their advisors can confidently put in front of plan sponsors, all from an independent, third-party, and built on data the rest of the industry can't match.

"Plan sponsors and consultants aren't looking for the lowest-cost option, they're looking for a prudent process and a clear rationale, and that's what advisors need to deliver," said Tom Kmak, CEO and co-founder of Fiduciary Decisions. "Our job is to give DCIO teams and the advisors they work with the data, the method, and the reports to make that case, and to help asset managers earn and keep their place on the shelf."

The DCIO Investment Lineup Benchmarking Suite is available now. For more information, visit www.fiduciarydecisions.com/dciosolutions

About Fiduciary Decisions - Founded in 2008, Fiduciary Decisions is the industry leader for independent, comprehensive, and actionable decision support systems for the retirement industry. Grounded in unparalleled data, technology, and innovation, FDI works alongside asset managers and DCIO teams, service providers, advisors, and plan sponsors to support fact-based decision-making and improved retirement outcomes. Its flagship Value and Fee Benchmarking report, featuring the FEEPOINT calculation, is widely recognized as the gold standard for determining fee reasonableness for defined contribution plans.

- Craig Rosenthal, Chief Marketing Officer for Fiduciary Decisions

craig.rosenthal@fiduciarydecisions.com

SOURCE: Fiduciary Decisions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fiduciary-decisions-launches-dcio-investment-lineup-benchmarking-sui-1191078