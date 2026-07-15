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ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2026 21:02 Uhr
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Eden Capital Announces Kate Jhaveri as New Operating Partner

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Eden Capital, a New York-based private equity firm focused on technology, business services, and education, has announced Kate Jhaveri as a new Operating Partner. Kate has an established background in marketing and analytics, with past leadership roles at Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, the National Basketball Association, and TikTok. Currently, Kate sits on the board of directors for Teads and has served as an advisor for a number of growing companies. In this new role, Kate will play a key part in supporting Eden Capital's portfolio companies' marketing execution and driving their growth.

?"We are delighted to welcome Kate to the Eden Capital team," shared Dina Said Dwyer, Managing Partner and Founder of Eden. "Kate will help?our portfolio companies modernize infrastructure and build a sophisticated marketing stack to drive revenue growth and scale their go-to-market engines."

"I am thrilled to join Eden Capital and look forward to partnering with their management teams," added Kate Jhaveri. "Eden's specialization in technology, education and business services is particularly exciting for its alignment with both my background and the trajectory of the current market. I look forward to building strategic operational structures that improve the work of our companies and create value for our investors."

About Eden Capital

Founded in 2015, Eden Capital is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with founders and leaders of companies with strong growth prospects in technology, business services, and education. Eden invests in middle market businesses and empowers them to gain market share, increase profits, expand geographic reach, and realize their full potential. For more information, visit www.edencp.com.

Contact Information

Emilie Hunt
emilie@edencp.com
12125889000

SOURCE: Eden Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/eden-capital-announces-kate-jhaveri-as-new-operating-partner-1188992

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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