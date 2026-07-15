Norwell, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Jett Foundation announced its most ambitious milestone to date: the launch of a capital campaign to fund the building of Jett's Place, a premier wellness and retreat center serving as a dedicated sanctuary for individuals and families affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The fundraising campaign was anchored in its initial phase by two transformative $1 million donations from the Emilson Family and ITF Therapeutics.

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Key Takeaways:

Jett Foundation launches a capital campaign to build Jett's Place, a dedicated wellness and retreat center for individuals and families affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy, with initial $1 million gifts from the Emilson Family and ITF Therapeutics.

Located on a 10-acre campus in Norwell, Massachusetts, Jett's Place will serve as Jett Foundation's national headquarters and provide barrier-free accessibility, specialized wellness care, adaptive nature and recreation, and educational programs designed with input from Duchenne families.

The campaign sets a $10.7 million goal and has already raised over $5 million during its quiet phase, as Jett Foundation invites broader community support to bring the project to life.

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About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Diagnosed during childhood, Duchenne is a progressive neuromuscular disorder that causes a loss of motor, pulmonary, and cardiac function, and premature death. It affects every 1 in 5,000 live male births and some females. Duchenne has no cure. Children with Duchenne are born seemingly healthy and decline over time, usually losing their ability to walk around the age of 12 and succumbing to the disease in their early to mid-twenties.

About Jett Foundation

Since 2001, Jett Foundation, headquartered in Norwell, Mass., has worked to empower people and families impacted by Duchenne muscular dystrophy through the development of transformative programming, educational opportunities, and ongoing support for every stage of a Duchenne journey. Jett Foundation is a registered charity with 501(c)(3) status from the IRS; all donations are tax-deductible. www.jettfoundation.org.

About ITF Therapeutics

ITF Therapeutics was established in January 2024 as the United States affiliate of Italfarmaco Group to develop and commercialize treatments for rare diseases. The company combines end-to-end commercial execution with close listening to learn directly from advocates, researchers, clinicians, and families, ensuring their perspectives help shape the design of innovative and potentially life-changing solutions. With deep expertise across regulatory, commercial operations, access, and community partnerships, ITF Therapeutics is focused on delivering proven therapies with urgency, ambition, and compassion to each rare disease community it serves. For more information, visit www.itftherapeutics.com.

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Source: The Jett Foundation