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ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2026 22:26 Uhr
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Truth 22 Productions Inc: Corey Feldman Celebrates His Birthday with Another New Single and Two Special Live Performances

"Jump Back Black Cat (Gimme That Rock and Roll)" Arrives July 22 as Momentum Continues Following the Success of "What Am I Here 4?"

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Following the successful release of his latest single, "What Am I Here 4?," multi-hyphenate entertainer Corey Feldman is keeping the momentum going with another new release. Feldman's newest single, "Jump Back Black Cat (Gimme That Rock and Roll)," arrives on all major streaming platforms on July 22, just days before two special birthday weekend performances in Southern California.

Since its release, "What Am I Here 4?" has continued to gain momentum, currently averaging 1,200 to 1,500 daily streams on Spotify, signaling strong fan enthusiasm as Feldman enters an exciting new chapter in his music career.

A high-energy celebration of classic rock spirit, "Jump Back Black Cat (Gimme That Rock and Roll)" showcases another exciting evolution in Feldman's signature sound. The track was recorded at Nightbird Studios and reunites Feldman with longtime collaborator Gregg Sartiano while continuing his creative partnership with songwriter and producer Philip The Artist, along with legendary producer Joe "The Butcher" Nicolo.

Following the release of both new singles, Feldman will celebrate his birthday with two special live performances, giving fans the opportunity to experience the new music alongside an unforgettable evening of rock, special guests, and surprises.

Friday, July 25
The Arroyo Room
Rancho Cucamonga, California Tickets HERE

Saturday, July 26
Garden Amphitheatre
Garden Grove, California Tickets HERE

Joining Feldman throughout the birthday celebration will be an all-star lineup of special guests, including Scott Page (Pink Floyd), Roberta Freeman (Pink Floyd, Guns N' Roses), Robert Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot), Jake Busey (Starship Troopers, The Frighteners, Contact), along with rising Ci-Fi Records recording artist Adrien Sky, whose breakout single "Circus Queen" continues to attract new fans. Additional surprise guest appearances will be announced in the coming days.

Fans can get a preview of the excitement by watching the official birthday show trailer from last year's performances.

Watch the trailer:
COREY FELDMANS BDAY BASH

For more than four decades, Corey Feldman has remained one of entertainment's most recognizable and enduring figures. With more than 100 film and television credits, multiple Billboard-charting singles, a New York Times bestselling autobiography, and a devoted global fanbase, he continues to evolve as both a musician and entertainer.

"Jump Back Black Cat (Gimme That Rock and Roll)" will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning July 22. Corey is available for select interviews, or review requests. For tour dates, music releases, tickets, and additional updates be sure to follow Corey on X and Instagram.

For media inquiries, interviews, or review requests:
Samantha Waranch
C-360 Agency
samantha@c-360.agency

SOURCE: Truth 22 Productions Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/corey-feldman-celebrates-his-birthday-with-another-new-single-and-1191610

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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