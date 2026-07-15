Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Dave Nugent, Chief Product Officer, and Ritu Ghai, Senior Director, from Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose Investments") and their executive team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the launch of their new ETF:

Purpose Global Resource Fund ETF (TSX: PGRX)





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PGRX gives investors actively managed exposure to inflation-sensitive sectors, helping portfolios preserve purchasing power while adding diversification beyond traditional stocks and bonds. Rather than tracking a single commodity or index, PGRX manages volatility through sector timing and security selection by rotating as the risk-reward balance shifts and holding well-researched names across the value chain. The aim is to turn a high beta asset class into a manageable, single allocation.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $30 billion in assets under management. With an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, Purpose Investments offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products and is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif. Purpose Investments is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305356

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange