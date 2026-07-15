Alta AI: New Survey Reveals Wide Gap Between Dentists' and Hygienists' Confidence in Hygiene Appointments

72% of dentists say they're "very confident" hygiene appointments meet best-practice standards; only 29% of hygienists agree, according to a new survey of dental professionals from Alta Voice

LEHI, UT / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / A new industry survey has found a sharp and consistent divide between how dentists and practice owners view the quality of hygiene appointments and how the hygienists actually performing them see it, a gap that shows up across nearly every question asked.

The research, conducted by leading AI dental software company Alta Voice, surveyed dentists, hygienists, and office managers with a single shared questionnaire, revealing how differently each role experiences the same hygiene visit.

The gaps were largest wherever hygienists were asked to assess their own working conditions:

Is there enough time to do the appointment right? 95% of dentists/owners and 89% of office managers said yes, compared to just 52% of hygienists.

How confident are you that appointments meet best-practice standards? 72% of dentists/owners said "very confident," compared to 29% of hygienists.

How often does the schedule run behind? Only 4% of dentists/owners said "often" or "nearly every appointment," versus 39% of hygienists.

How satisfied are you with the documentation process? 82% of dentists said they were satisfied, compared to 43% of hygienists.

The survey also points to a likely driver behind the gap: what gets cut when time runs short. Full-mouth periodontal charting, a core diagnostic step for periodontal disease, was named by 60% of respondents as the task most likely to be skipped when the schedule runs behind, more than any other task. In practice, just 11% of practices complete full-mouth periodontal charting at every hygiene appointment, even though 46% of respondents said it belongs in every visit.

The survey also draws a direct line between documentation and how hygiene teams feel about their work. Among practices very satisfied with their documentation process, 72% report high hygiene team morale. Among practices very frustrated with documentation, none do. The frustration is not evenly shared, either: 82% of dentists said they were satisfied with the documentation process, compared to just 43% of hygienists.

"This data confirms what we hear from hygienists every day - that dentists and hygienists are often living two completely different versions of the same appointment. When 60% of dental professionals say periocharting is the first thing to go when the schedule runs behind, that's not just an operational problem. It becomes a patient care problem. Hygienists have been carrying this gap quietly for a long time, and this data finally gives it a number and us an even greater purpose. Our mission is to provide every clinician the tools to practice at the top of their license and to make sure what happened in that room is documented the same way, completely and accurately, no matter who's telling the story," said Tennli Nelson, Co-founder and Executive at Alta Voice.

Alta Voice, whose voice AI platform is used in dental practices nationwide for hands-free periodontal charting and AI-generated clinical notes, points to standardized, voice-captured documentation as one way to close the gap identified in the survey, giving everyone in the practice, from the hygienist in the chair to the dentist reviewing the chart, the same objective view of what happened in the appointment.

The full survey report, "The State of the Hygiene Appointment," including the complete respondent breakdown and survey data across every question asked, is available for download at https://altavoice.ai/resources/ebook-state-of-the-hygiene-appointment-2026 .

About Alta Voice

Alta Voice is the voice AI software for dental practices, offering hands-free perio charting, AI-generated clinical notes, and the 3D Perio Index, an interactive visual tool that helps patients understand their own periodontal health. Alta Voice integrates directly with the practice management systems dental teams already use, including Dentrix, Eaglesoft, Open Dental, Denticon, and Curve. Learn more or book a demo at altavoice.ai .

Media Contact

Ty Sneddon

Head of Sales and GTM

ty@altavoice.ai

(801) 244-2211

SOURCE: Alta AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/new-survey-reveals-wide-gap-between-dentists-and-hygienists-confidenc-1191678