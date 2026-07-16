Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum sollte ein $1-Mrd.-Uranriese 15,6 % an einem Explorer zu 0,10 CAD kaufen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.07.2026 03:06 Uhr
201 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clinicians Are Adopting AI to Solve the Documentation Crisis, New Global Survey Finds

New report finds 83% of clinicians adopted AI while workplace guidance and governance frameworks were still being developed.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A survey of 1,823 clinicians across 25 countries has found healthcare professionals are adopting AI faster than health systems can establish the governance needed to support them. Heidi, the AI Care Partner used in around 2.7 million patient interactions globally each week, today released Pressure points, a report examining AI adoption, trust and workforce sustainability.

Documentation remains the biggest administrative burden for clinicians, with 88% identifying it as their most time-consuming task across every geography, specialty and career stage. That burden is driving rapid AI adoption. Today, 86% of clinicians use AI daily or several times a week, with usage highest among the most experienced practitioners. Clinicians with more than 21 years' experience are also the most likely to recommend AI to colleagues, reflecting the value they see in reducing administrative work.

More than half (57%) now consider AI a routine part of practice, yet 83% are using it without guidance from their employer, a formal policy or a recommended tool.

The report found 68% of clinicians cite hallucinations and accuracy as their biggest concern when using AI, ahead of patient privacy (59%), over-reliance (47%) and erosion of clinical judgement (41%). Despite this, 75% say patients are comfortable with AI being used in their care.

"Clinicians are already embracing AI while regulation catches up," said Yass Omar, Head of Legal and Regulatory Affairs at Heidi. "Healthcare organisations now have an opportunity to support that momentum with clear frameworks for privacy, safety and clinical oversight, giving clinicians confidence to adopt AI safely and consistently."

The findings come as the World Health Organization projects a global shortfall of 11 million health workers by 2030. Against this backdrop, 73% of clinicians say AI is helping them sustain a longer, more manageable career.

"The debate about whether clinicians will adopt AI is over. They already have." said Dr Simon Kos, Global Chief Medical Officer at Heidi."Clinicians are turning to AI because the pressures of modern medicine demand new tools. When documentation is finished before they leave the clinic, they get their evenings back. Over time, that's what helps more clinicians stay in medicine."

This report lands alongside 'Relief, on repeat', Heidi's new global brand campaign exploring relief at scale and in its smallest, everyday moments.

View the full Pressure points report at: https://www.heidihealth.com/en-gb/blog/pressure-points-2026-report

About the survey

Heidi surveyed 1,823 clinicians across 25 countries in May 2026, measuring administrative burden, AI adoption, trust, governance and workforce sustainability.

About Heidi

Heidi is building an AI Care Partner with a mission to double the world's healthcare capacity. Used in around 2.7 million patient interactions each week across more than 190 countries, Heidi helps clinicians reduce administrative burden so they can spend more time with patients. Learn more at heidihealth.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964014/HEIDI_HORIZONTAL_BARK__1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clinicians-are-adopting-ai-to-solve-the-documentation-crisis-new-global-survey-finds-302826998.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.