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WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Frankfurt
15.07.26 | 12:44
2,560 Euro
+5,35 % +0,130
Branche
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ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5002,53015.07.
2,4602,52015.07.
PR Newswire
16.07.2026 04:54 Uhr
162 Leser
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Finding Calm in the Roar: Hisense Creates More Inclusive FIFA World Cup 2026 Experiences for Fans Across All 16 Host Cities

For millions of football fans, the energy of a FIFA World Cup 2026TM match comes from the roar of the crowd and the thrill of the stadium. However, for fans with sensory sensitivities, including some individuals with autism and other sensory processing needs, these sights and sounds can become overwhelming, making it difficult to fully enjoy the experience.

To help remove these barriers, Hisense-branded mobile sensory vehicles are stationed outside stadium entrances across all host cities alongside dedicated sensory rooms in stadium commercial exhibition areas throughout the tournament. These calm and welcoming spaces give fans a place to pause, reset and manage sensory stimulation, with premium Hisense displays providing calming ambient visuals that help create a more relaxing environment.

Hisense also provided opportunities for families with sensory needs to attend FIFA World Cup 2026TM matches in a more accessible environment. Ana's family was among those who experienced the tournament through Hisense's sensory inclusion initiative."Loving football has always been a little challenging for our family since we learned that sensory needs would be part of our everyday lives," said Ana.

Uma Srivastava, Executive Director of KultureCity, sees this technology as more than a tool - as a bridge between the stadium's intensity and a fan's need for calm: "Hisense televisions present calm visual content. Hisense's advanced technology delivers clear and balanced visuals designed to support relaxation and sensory regulation."

By combining technology, accessibility support and community engagement, Hisense is helping create a FIFA World Cup 2026TM experience where more fans can feel included and connected. The initiative reflects Hisense's long-term ESG commitment to using innovation to create more accessible and meaningful experiences for communities worldwide - bringing its vision of "Innovating a Brighter Life" to life through moments that bring people together.

See how Hisense is helping every fan feel part of the game here: https://youtu.be/-p5UnUfWxt4?si=pmwM3NA8b6mZ4CrP

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026Q1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/finding-calm-in-the-roar-hisense-creates-more-inclusive-fifa-world-cup-2026-experiences-for-fans-across-all-16-host-cities-302827044.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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