

EQS Newswire / 16/07/2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2026 - Presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, spearheaded and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the launch ceremony of the third edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest was held on July 9 at the Hong Kong Museum of Art. The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Miss Rosanna Law, and representatives of the organisers of the programmes officiated at the ceremony.





Speaking at the ceremony, Miss Law announced that this year's Hong Kong Fashion Fest will make its much-anticipated return from September 1 to 14 under the theme "Rhythm of the Heart". The event will bring together eight flagship programmes curated by six industry bodies and, for the first time, will be combined with CENTRESTAGE -- the annual fashion extravaganza organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) -- to generate stronger synergies. She added that the Government will continue to work together with the industry to help Hong Kong's fashion industry shine on the international stage.



This edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest continues to be spearheaded by CCIDA, in collaboration with the HKTDC, the Hong Kong Design Centre, the Clothing Industry Training Authority, the Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association, the Hong Kong Fashion Council, and the Hong Kong Design Institute. The rich variety of events spans haute couture, cross-regional menswear, denim culture, sustainable design and more. During the two-week Fashion Fest, Hong Kong will be transformed into a dazzling stage for embracing Eastern and Western fashion cultures and fostering creative exchanges, not only showcasing the creative power of emerging local and international fashion designers, but also sharing the vibrant energy of Hong Kong's fashion with the public and fashion enthusiasts worldwide.



Since its inauguration in 2024, the Hong Kong Fashion Fest has developed into an annual fashion mega event over the past two years through introduction of new elements and strengthening of international crossover collaborations, bringing top-tier global fashion talents and industry elites to Hong Kong and help local fashion designers develop local and outside markets. For more detailed information and the latest updates on Hong Kong Fashion Fest, please visit the official website ( www.hongkongfashionfest.com ), or follow the official social media channels on Instagram ( www.instagram.com/hkfashionfest ), Facebook ( www.facebook.com/hongkongfashionfest ) and YouTube ( www.youtube.com/@hkfashionfest ).



Hashtag: HongKongFashionFest hkfashionfest CSTB CCIDA CCIDAHK

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News Source: Hong Kong Fashion Council

16/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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