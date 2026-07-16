London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - The Profs Group has been crowned 'Private Tutoring Provider of the Year' at the EducationInvestor Awards. Presented at a ceremony held at Hilton Park Lane, London, on June 18th, the award marks another major achievement for The Profs Group, which operates two of the UK's leading tutoring companies: The Profs and Spires.

The Profs win private tutoring provider of the year

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In announcing the award, the judges praised the Group's exceptional student outcomes, innovative use of educational technology and continued growth. Today, The Profs Group has a global presence in over 120 countries and tutors more than 10,000 students each year to help raise their grades.

Words from the Senior Leadership Team

Dr Leo Evans, CEO and Co-Founder of The Profs Group, said:

"We are incredibly proud to be named 'Private Tutoring Provider of the Year' by the leading awards body in education. To receive this honour in the same year as the King's Award for Enterprise, the UK's highest official business award, is a remarkable achievement for our Group. Above all else, it is a credit to the dedication of our team and tutors who continue to raise the bar in our industry."

Leo Evans, Founder and CEO of The Profs, the UK-based specialist tutoring company.

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Richard Fitzgerald, Head of Group Marketing at The Profs, added:

"At the heart of this award are the thousands of students we've had the privilege to support. As we grow, our ambition is to broaden the educational support we offer in new markets and develop new technologies that enrich the learning experience."

Industry-Leading Student Results

As demand for private, one-to-one education continues to grow, The Profs Group remains committed to helping students at every stage of their academic journey, from school and university admissions through to undergraduate, postgraduate and professional qualifications.

Based on responses to the Group's 2025 Client Feedback Surveys, students across The Profs and Spires reported transformative results across every level of education.

The Profs Group attributes these outcomes to its highly selective approach to tutor recruitment. Students are connected with highly accomplished online tutors from leading universities, the majority of whom hold Master's degrees or PhDs and possess years (often several decades) of classroom experience. As a result, students gain access to the same calibre of expertise typically found in the top 1% of schools and universities.

Read the full announcement to discover more about the award and what's next for The Profs Group.

The Profs team outside its headquarters in Canary Wharf, London.

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Book a Consultation or Partner with The Profs Group

LinkedIn: The Profs | YouTube: @the_profs

Head Office: The Profs, Sierra Quebec Bravo, Canary Wharf, 77 Marsh Wall, London, E14 9SH, United Kingdom

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Source: GRW