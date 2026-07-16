US tandem cell startup Swift Solar acquired an extensive set of intellectual property earlier this year related to heterojunction (HJT) solar cell production from now-defunct manufacturer Meyer Burger. It is also now working with some of the experts who were key to developing the technology.pv magazine spoke with Swift Solar CEO Joel Jean and former Meyer Burger CEO Gunter Erfurt about the company's plans to apply its newly acquired knowledge to manufacturing in the United States. What are your plans following the acquisition of Meyer Burger's cell technology IP? Joel Jean: The rationale is ...

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